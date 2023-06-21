5 video games that deserve a mobile port in 2023

Video games can be played through various platforms. Since gamers worldwide use different platforms, major tech giants and game developers, for years, have been developing first-party and third-party titles for each platform and associated brands. With an increasing number of mobile gamers worldwide, the handheld platform has been receiving mobile ports of a few popular console and PC games.

Most third-party titles don't get mobile ports, despite the rapid technological advancements and capabilities mobiles have shown recently. The latest mobiles have the potential to stream games with console-level graphics and framerates if the performance is properly optimized for handheld devices.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Lifeless Planet and 4 other video games deserve to be ported to mobiles in 2023

Here's a list of video games that could perform well and should be ported to mobile platforms. Remember that the following games currently don't have mobile ports and may never get ported, but still, some of them can be expected to release on handheld anytime in the near future.

1) F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

Developer(s): TiGames

TiGames Publisher(s): Bilibili

Bilibili Platforms : Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release: 2021

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch is a single-player Metroidvania game that implements 2D side-scrolling gameplay complemented by a heartfelt storyline. It also features immersive graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4 and multiple styles of combat gameplay.

Here, players control an anthropomorphic rabbit named "Rayton," who wields a giant robotic fist and rises against the robotic Legion taking over Torch City. This video game deserves a mobile port mainly for its massive world-building, gameplay, and level of graphics that can be optimized for mobiles.

2) Lifeless Planet

Developer(s): Stage 2 Studios

Stage 2 Studios Publisher(s): Serenity Forge

Serenity Forge Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS Year of release: 2014

Lifeless Planet is a puzzle adventure video game where players take on the role of an astronaut who ventures out to another planet believed to support alien lifeforms. The main character's ship, however, crashes, and all his crew members are killed as a result. Hence, players will have to explore the barren and deserted planet filled with sinister lifeforms, look for answers, and finally escape back to Earth.

The game contains several platform adventures and puzzles, along with simple graphics and controls, making it a top contender for a mobile port.

3) Abzu

Abzu official poster (Image via PlayStation)

Developer(s): Giant Squid

Giant Squid Publisher(s): 505 Games

505 Games Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release: 2016

Abzu is an adventure game where players play the role of a diver in a vast ocean. After waking up floating on the ocean's surface, players will dive underwater and explore all the surrounding environments for ancient technology and submerged ruins. The gameplay is powered by a narrative and complemented by immersive underwater graphics and soothing music.

Since several video games for mobiles support 3D underwater exploration, Abzu would make for a good mobile port.

4) Marvel's Midnight Suns

Developer(s): Firaxis Games

Firaxis Games Publisher(s): 2K Games

2K Games Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of release: 2022

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG and turn-based strategy card game based on the popular comic book run "Rise of the Midnight Sons." It also features multiple characters from Marvel Comics. Its graphics are powered by Unreal Engine 4, and its combat style is inspired by Firaxis' XCOM series, mixed with deck-building, similar to Marvel Snap and Slay the Spire.

Although Midnight Suns won't receive a mobile port, it still deserves one since mobiles have turn-based card games like Star Realms and Race for the Galaxy. Additionally, its graphics are known to be on par with other Marvel mobile games.

5) Lake

Developer(s): Gamious

Gamious Publisher(s): Whitethorn Games

Whitethorn Games Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of release: 2021

Lake is an indie-adventure title set in 1986 where players take on the role of a woman named Meredith Weiss, a software developer who spends two weeks in her hometown of Providence Oaks, Oregon. She temporarily assumes the role of her town's mail carrier and interacts with citizens, which can take the story in multiple directions.

This is one of the best video games in the market, known for its grounded storyline and simple graphics, which mobile gamers cannot miss. This, in turn, makes it a video game that deserves a mobile port.

