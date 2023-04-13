5 best Marvel games for mobile

Over the years, many Marvel games have been developed to celebrate the rich history of the comics and deliver an immersive experience so players can interact with some of their favorite heroes and villains. After gaining prominence in the PC and console gaming market, they are now even available on mobile platforms.

Several developers have brought Marvel's beloved characters to smartphones. Players can hone their skills in various puzzles and strategy games or even be a part of well-written storylines and colorful open worlds.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Marvel Future Revolution and 4 other Marvel games that are highly recommended for mobile

If you are a Marvel fan and are looking for engaging and interactive mobile titles featuring your favorite characters, you should check out the following Marvel games as they are quite popular and offer unique gameplay.

1) Marvel Future Revolution

Marvel Future Revolution (Image via Netmarble)

Marvel Future Revolution is an action RPG developed by Netmarble. It is Marvel's first 3D open-world AAA title for mobile platforms that boasts realistic graphics and high fidelity powered by Unreal Engine. There are 10 unique playable characters, with more slated to be added through updates.

The game features a captivating storyline supported by cinematics and fluid combat mechanisms. You can customize your characters using various skins and interact with the other heroes. Marvel Future Revolution is one of the best Marvel games for mobile, and you will have a seamless experience especially if you are using a high-end device.

2) Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap (Image via marvelsnap.com)

Marvel Snap is a digital collectible card-battler developed by Nuverse. With a plethora of characters from across the Marvel multiverse, it is primarily a strategy game where you play against an opponent and fill high-powered cards across three different locations.

If you manage to get the highest power in at least two locations or score more points overall, you win the match. Nuverse added a "friendly battle" mode in a recent update that lets you play against your friends. If you are a Marvel fan and love card games, then this one is just right for you.

3) Marvel Future Fight

Future Fight is an action RPG Marvel game that was also developed by Netmarble. It shares similar features to Future Revolution in terms of graphics, gameplay objectives, playable characters, and cosmetics.

You can collect over 200 Marvel heroes and villains, play through different kinds of campaign missions, and even team up with your friends to complete various in-game challenges. Additionally, you can access skins for several characters based on their comic book and movie appearances.

4) Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel Puzzle Quest (Image via Marvel)

Puzzle Quest is a match-3 puzzle RPG game developed by D3 Go. You can play as more than 250 of your favorite Marvel superheroes and engage in various story events. The game allows you to build your own dream team and partake in various campaigns, side quests, and tournaments to win in-game collectibles.

You can also access a variety of costumes based on the comics and movies and upgrade your character to progress quicker. This is one of the best Marvel games to download if you love puzzles.

5) Marvel Strike Force

Marvel Strike Force (Image via Marvel)

Strike Force is a free-to-play, turn-based Marvel game developed by Scopely. You can equip your favorite heroes, such as Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, etc., and defend the Earth against multiple threats. The storyline is impressive, and the graphics are vibrant.

Strike Force has simple controls that are easy to master. You can also play raid events and additional chapters through updates, which are released frequently by the developers.

Poll : 0 votes