Orka card in Marvel Snap: How to get, abilities, and more

Marvel Snap has kept countless fans across the world busy collecting cards and battling for the rarest ones. The game is fast-paced and involves making quick decisions to scoop the win away from opponents. It boasts a vast array of superheroes from the Marvel universe, and fans are still discovering new characters and their unexpected combinations.

Orka is one of the most powerful cards in Marvel Snap. It costs six energy points, deals nine power damage, and belongs to the Series 4 category that can be obtained after crossing the 1690 collection level.

The card can also be acquired by opening the Collector’s cache or Collector’s Reserve. Alternatively, it can be purchased for 3000 tokens from the Token Shop.

Orka abilities, deck combinations, and variants in Marvel Snap

Orka's abilities

Orka may seem dull at face value when compared to other Series 4 cards like Luke Cage, Absorbing Man, and others since it only deals nine power damage at the cost of six energy points. However, its abilities make it a potent item to be used in the penultimate round of the battles.

Orka grants players five more damage points if it is the only card in the selected location. This means they can use it to deliver 14 damage points without using any other item in that spot. This has the potential to turn an impending defeat into victory if the opponent’s score is less than 14 points.

The ability can be a drawback in scenarios if the opponent has a strong deck from higher pools. In some cases, it may happen that the person on the other end already has more than 14 points in one location where players would like to use Orka. This may make having this card redundant and a waste of space in the deck. However, there are some ways to counter this situation.

Orka deck combination

Deck combination for Orka (Image via Snap.fan and Nuverse)

There is one way to ensure that using Orka in battle doesn't go to waste. Players must ensure they have Klaw in their deck along with it. Since it belongs to Pool 1, many will have it very early on in the game.

Using Klaw will give a boost of six power to the card on the location to its right. So, one can deploy it and then use Orka in the last turn, and place it on the location on the former's right.

Another tactic players can resort to is using Ebony Maw. He has the ability to disallow opponents from playing any card in the location where it is placed. This increases the chances of victory in one location of the battle.

One can then proceed to use Orka in any desired spot. Using it does require a proactive effort of spotting an opening to leverage Klaw and Ebony Maw.

Orka card variants

Orka variants (Image via Snap.fan & Nuverse)

Marvel Snap has an extensive number of variants for every superhero. These are visual changes in the superheroes' avatars on the card, and don't apply any changes or buffs to their existing abilities.

The following are the Orka card variations in Marvel Snap:

Pixel variant (Cost: 700 Gold)

Base variant (Default variant)

Classic variant (Cost 1200 Gold)

One can purchase these variants from the in-game shop in exchange for gold or acquire them from the Collector’s reserves. The rarity is high, so it may take some time to get it from there.

Marvel Snap is turning out to be the go-to card game for many gamers around the world. They are hooked and testing out various deck combinations that can decimate their opponents. Gamers who don't wish to spend real-world cash on Marvel Snap will also have a ton of fun playing the game as it doesn't restrict any cosmetic items behind a paywall.

Fans of Spider-Man, Iron Man, and other A-list superheroes can switch to other underrated superheroes like The Invisible Woman, Klaw, Cosmos, and more. There are a ton of amazing combinations waiting to be discovered and tested out in battle.

