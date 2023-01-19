5 best Pool 1 decks for beginners in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is a fast-paced card battle game where players pool together superheroes from the Marvel Universe to build their unique gang of superheroes. The game has strategic and tactical gameplay elements, but that does not compromise the fast-paced thrill involved in battles.

Marvel Snap has many card decks to choose from. Ultimately, it’s about building a deck of cards that synergize well. Each card has special effects and counters to certain other abilities.

The entire card distribution system in Marvel Snap is divided into various categories. Players initially start off as recruits and then proceed to Pool 1 deck collection levels. Eventually, players can unlock Pool 2 and 3 decks, depending on their individual levels.

Here’s a level-wide breakdown of all the Pool decks in Marvel Snap:

Pool 1: Levels 18 to 214

Pool 2: Levels 222 to 474

Pool 3: Level 486 and above

This feature suggests some of the best Pool 1 decks for beginners in Marvel Snap.

Devil Dinosaur and four other best Pool 1 deck styles for new players in Marvel Snap

1) Devil Dinosaur

Devil Dinosaur is a straightforward deck that centers around the synergy between two specific cards - Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The former draws the opponent’s current hand, while Devil Dinosaur gains power with more cards in a player’s hand.

The rest of the deck is about building a team with a destructive group of cards. White Queen, Mantis, Squirrel Girl, Namor, and Korg are good cards to trouble your opponents.

2) Zoo decks

Zoo decks involve putting bodies on the board and overwhelming the opponent by building numbers. Cards like Squirrel Girl and Sentinel, offering buffs to team members on the board, complement well. Angela, Wolf Bane, and Ant-Man are cards that can be used to buff up. Add a few Closers, such as Captain America and Blue Marvel, to keep the numbers up on the board.

Zoo decks are popular in Pool 1 deck matches of Marvel Snap because of the variety in card selection the deck style makes possible. Cards like Hawk Eye, Iron Man, and Mr. Sinister are good early-round fillers. What’s good about Zoo decks in Marvel Snap is that players can experiment and come up with various creative combinations.

3) Odin or On Reveal decks

These decks are all about on-reveal effects. The Odin card is the lynchpin behind this deck. When Odin is placed, it activates all on-reveal cards on the location.

The Odin card also heightens the effects of other cards, such as White Tiger and Ironheart. This proves to be vital towards the end turns. Other on-reveal cards that can be added to this Deck are Starlord, Groot, and Drax. Use Enchantress to counter ongoing deck types.

4) Kazoo deck

Kazoo is a classic deck type in Marvel Snap because of its simplicity and flexibility. The strategy is to flood the board with cheap cards, helping other cards to grow. Use cards like Captain America and Blue Marvel as cheap units.

The best strategy is knowing when to use energy cards. Furthermore, deploying Ka-Zar, Blue Marvel, and Onslaught cards onto the same location will grant other cards around them 2 to 4 power.

5) Onslaught or Ongoing decks

Onslaught and Ongoing is one of the easiest Pool 1 decks to use in the game and revolves around a few specific synergies. Placing Mister Fantastic in the middle grants an additional 2 power to both the left and right-hand sides. Adding the Klaw card also grants 6 more power on the right.

Also, having the Punisher and the Armor card stops all cards at a location from getting destroyed. Adding Spectrum, Iron Man, and Kazar into the mix makes Ongoing Decks even more formidable.

This summarizes our recommendations for the top 5 Pool 1 decks for beginners to use in the digital collectible card game. Remember, Marvel Snap is a strategy game where synergies between the cards in terms of their effects matter the most. Experimenting with as many card decks as possible is advisable to find your comfort zone.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views and choices

