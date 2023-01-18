5 best 2-cost cards in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is a unique CCG where players build small decks and try to take over a series of locations on the battlefield. Depending on how you build your deck, you will have various strategies to employ. With that in mind, you will always need low-cost heroes and villains to deploy, no matter what you have in mind.

That’s when you want to look at the two-drops of Marvel Snap. There are so many cards that could have made this list that are probably worth mentioning. When Multiple Man moves, for example, he leaves a copy of himself behind, making him a must-have for movement-themed decks. While he only has a power of three, the ability to produce copies of himself is pretty valuable.

Wolverine is another card that made the list. He’s amazing for discard and destruction decks, and was once a must-play. If he’s destroyed or discarded, he spawns in a random location, so you can put him in play without having to cast him onto the field. Of course, the spot is random, so it could be less ideal.

What are the best 2-cost Marvel Snap cards to use in your decks?

5) Okoye

Okoye is such a fun Marvel Snap card, and it befits her ability to inspire and lead within the Marvel Universe. When you reveal Okoye in-game, all the cards in your deck gain +one power. That means you want to play her as early as possible. She’s ideal for swarm decks, which are virtually always low-cost affairs.

That way, you can start filling the board with cards that cost one or two, but have an extra point of attack for the effort. Sure, it’s not a game-breaking ability in Marvel Snap, but it is, nonetheless, crucial for certain gameplay styles. The earlier you can play her, the bigger dividend she will pay out for you.

4) Kraven

Kraven the Hunter, one of Spider-Man’s most deadly foes, is naturally one of the best cards in Marvel Snap. He comes in for two, like all cards on this list, and starts with two power. What makes him amazing is that any card that moves to his location grants him +two power.

While that doesn’t sound great, consider that it counts both players' movements. Put him on the most important field of the match and make opponents second-guess their gameplay strategy. Is it going to be worth constantly buffing the mighty Kraven the Hunter?

3) Angela

Speaking of swarm cards, Angela (Aldrif Odinsdottir), firstborn of Odin and Freyja fits into a variety of decks. I like her in a variety of archetypes, but she’s going to be the best in swarm decks. Again, I enjoy putting her in a place where I plan on filling the location with cheap but effective creatures.

Whenever you play a card in the same location as Angela, she gains +two attack. While she’s not going to completely break the game, she will be another amazing card to use when you’re stacking low-cost cards. She might be fun with Swarm, who adds two copies of itself to your hand when it’s discarded.

These copies have zero cost and three power, so you could suddenly stack some serious power onto that location. It could be a fun combination if you’re running a discard or swarm deck.

2) Carnage

I love Carnage because he’s such a wild, chaotic card. Another 2/2 card, he’s likely going to be useful in a few deck types. Some just want to be destroyed, like the one-cost, one power Deadpool. He doubles his power and returns to your hand whenever he’s destroyed. You can play aggressively with him, and then in the late game, play Carnage.

Carnage, upon reveal, destroys all of your units at a location. He then gains +two power, for each card he destroyed. In a low-cost Swarm/Self-Destruction deck. Suddenly, he’s a huge powerhouse, and you can re-play Deadpool the next turn to join in the chaos.

1) Daredevil

Daredevil, the Man Without Fear is one of my favorite cards in Marvel Snap. As a two-cost card that also has two power, he’s not likely going to be the game-breaker, for raw damage. However, his specialty is all about strategy.

If he’s in play, on turn five, you get to see your opponent’s moves before you make your own. That is unprecedented power. You are now privy to their moves, so you can carefully prepare your strategy and foil whatever plan they have. It could also lead to an opponent making a terrible play since they’re trying to counteract whatever you do in advance.

Daredevil is good in virtually every deck for this reason. Having knowledge of what your opponent is going to do in the late game is one of the most powerful tools in the game.

These are just some of the great two-cost cards in Marvel Snap. The high-speed CCG offers amazing play modes, and each match only takes a few minutes. With this in mind, you may want a variety of card costs in the deck. Though huge, powerful characters are fun, don’t forget the combo power of your two-costs.

