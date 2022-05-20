Marvel takes Carnage Symbiote to hell as he eyes Malekith's throne: Details explored

Carnage is one of the most dangerous supervillains in the history of Marvel comics. After getting merged with an alien symbiote, a serial killer named Cletus Kasady was transformed into the deadliest supervillain ever. This August, the symbiote is all set to enter its second arc. Marvel is taking the villainous symbiote to hell, where Malekith and Dark Elves reside.

Fans will witness how the the evil saga expands further in the Marvel Universe and how the symbiote travels to hell to claim what it wants. The issue will also show that Cletus Kasady and the alien symbiote have chosen to go their separate ways. Hence, following the events of Carnage Forever and Extreme Carnage, the supervillain will hunt for a new host in the upcoming new chapter of the saga.

What do we know about Carnage #6?

The bloodthirsty symbiote is free as he doesn't have a host after getting separated from Cletus Kasady. He is now set to go to the realm of Dark Elves in hell to take over Thor's adversary, Malekith's throne.

Created by a talented team that includes the writer Ram V and artist Rogê Antônio, the new arc sees a cover by Kendrick 'Kunkka' Lim. Interestingly, the cover art gives us a Game of Thrones feel by showcasing the symbiote in a new villainous look. With horns on his head and holding a weapon in his left hand while asserting his domineering presence over the fallen Malekith, Carnage is expected to feel more devilish this year.

When the arc was officially announced, writer Ram V stated:

"This story is very likely to become the most twisted thing I've written. The killer symbiote has gone through some pretty significant changes in recent times, and I've been left with an opportunity to do something new and inventive with the character and the kind of stories you might expect to find in a book. This is my kind of horror-- as frightening in its implications as it is on the page."

Covert art by Kendrick “Kunkka” Lim (Image via Marvel)

Even though the supervillain has been freed from the serial killer host, it would be fair to assume that the latter's killer instincts aren't gone yet. In fact, he still has the desire to kill, just like Cletus. The evil symbiote is already a dangerous character who doesn't care about anyone but himself. Now, the symbiote will explore his more devilish and frightening side as he navigates the dark alleys of the underworld. In this journey, the symbiote may discover even more of his abilities, making him an even greater enemy of the likes of Venom and Spider-Man.

