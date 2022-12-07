Marvel Snap New Season Pass: Is it worth it?

Marvel Snap is one of the most well-received mobile games the company has released in recent history. The game went through extensive and closed beta testing, and now it's finally available for fans to play on their smartphones. While Marvel Snap is free-to-play, it has many in-game purchasable items.

You can use real money to skyrocket your position within the game by getting faster credits or leveling up your cards. Marvel Snap Season Pass, titled "The Power Cosmic," allows you many things that you otherwise wouldn't get. The question is: Is the Marvel Snap New Season Pass worth it?

In this article, we discuss everything about the new Season Pass, including its price, everything it unlocks, and whether or not you should spend your money on an otherwise free game.

Marvel Snap Season Pass cost, contents, and everything in between

How much does the Marvel Snap Season Pass cost?

SnapINTEL @SnapINTEL



Silver Surfer will be available straight away in The Power Cosmic Season Pass.



How do you think this 3-Cost card will work best? 🧐 24 hours until a new season begins in #MarvelSnap Silver Surfer will be available straight away in The Power Cosmic Season Pass.How do you think this 3-Cost card will work best? 🧐 24 hours until a new season begins in #MarvelSnap!Silver Surfer will be available straight away in The Power Cosmic Season Pass. How do you think this 3-Cost card will work best? 🧐 https://t.co/J0xFOVC77n

The Marvel Snap Season Pass comes at a pretty lenient price point of $9.99 for the Premium pack.

The Premium Season Pass + Bundle costs $14.99, and gives access to all things premium that the standard version lacks. Most games have a hard cap over how much you can grind and level up in the standard version of the game.

This is the case with the Marvel game as well. Buying The Power Cosmic Season Pass will unlock some level-up bonuses for you, which you can have without the hassle of endless grinding.

What do you get in the Marvel Snap Season Pass?

The Power Cosmic Season Pass offers new rewards after completing missions, which aren't difficult in the initial stages. There is growth for players without the Season Pass too since the game offers free rewards anyway.

However, the Season Pass gives a bonus every time you hit a new level.

This Season Pass packs an exciting 16 new cards, much more than any of the previous Passes. Rarer cards such as Pool 4 and Pool 5 are in the pack as well. The Bundle allows 10-tier skips, which is more than the standard Season Pass. There's also a lot of content within different tiers, such as gold bars, boosters, cards, credits, and skins.

SnapINTEL @SnapINTEL



Here's a look at some of the key Season Pass rewards along with this month's new Title reward for hitting Infinite The Power Cosmic is now live in #MarvelSnap Here's a look at some of the key Season Pass rewards along with this month's new Title reward for hitting Infinite The Power Cosmic is now live in #MarvelSnap 🌌Here's a look at some of the key Season Pass rewards along with this month's new Title reward for hitting Infinite 👀 https://t.co/nuiGVC7szk

Silver Surfer has played a prominent role this season too, as well as the Season Pass. It also introduces variants for The Infinaut and The Collector.

New cards in the collection include the likes of She-Hulk, Luke Cage, Absorbing Man, Agent Coulson, and more in Pool 4. Poor 5 includes even rarer cards such as Galactus, Shuri, Bast, and Thanos. There are separate cards in the pool for each Infinity Stone as well.

Should you buy the New Season Pass?

MARVEL SNAP @MARVELSNAP Welcome to The Power Cosmic!



Join The Collector, Infinaut, and Silver Surfer, as they cruise through the cosmos in the pursuit of wonder and power.



Discover new, ominous locations and several exciting cards yet to be revealed! Welcome to The Power Cosmic!Join The Collector, Infinaut, and Silver Surfer, as they cruise through the cosmos in the pursuit of wonder and power. Discover new, ominous locations and several exciting cards yet to be revealed! https://t.co/cepAhzVxS0

The new Season Pass allows for constant access to new cards, and there are quite a lot of them. This makes the Season Pass worth considering. Even if you don't find the cards interesting, going for the Season Pass for the in-game currency gain offers a strong edge over other players.

Is it worth it? Absolutely.

The only case in which you shouldn't get it is if you're already sure that the game will be rather lackluster. Even then, at a higher level, the game does improve. For players that have absolutely had a blast while playing it, the Season Pass is a much-needed self-treat.

