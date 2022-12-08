10 Marvel characters who are unfairly hated among fans

The given criteria for any fan of Marvel characters or superheroes is the range of favorites they like to have, including antiheroes and negative characters. Most enthusiasts would even agree that they even have villains they like and respect, such as Thanos. However, some characters invite the wrath of the fans or their hatred for no good reason.

The portrayal of Marvel characters resembles the complexities of the humans. They are not perfect by any means. In fact, most of them are flawed or have some weaknesses that set their personality apart from their peers, making them likable and relatable. Fans are aware of and have accepted most of these characters with their flaws.

However, it is not imperfections that make a character unlikable, but their specific flaws and their depictions that irk Marvel fans. While some characters have attracted more criticism than others, some have received more hate than they deserve. As such, here is a list of ten such unfairly hated Marvel characters in no specific order.

Quicksilver, Iron Man, and eight other Marvel characters who are hated by fans

1) Odin

The Asgardian ruler Odin (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marvel enthusiasts revere the powerful king of Asgard, yet he is also seen as ruthless. Whether it is his treatment of Loki, his harsh actions on Thor, or imprisoning his daughter, Hela, Odin doesn’t seem like a likable figure. Though an important and heroic Marvel character, fans often think he is capable of cruelty and violence.

2) Quicksilver

The Avengers' Quicksilver (Image via Marvel Studios)

Here is a Marvel character who hasn’t garnered as much fan-following as he deserves. Quicksilver, aka Pietro, always comes across as bored, unpleasant, and rude to fans.

From fans’ points of view, he is a speedster who is not as fast as DC's The Flash. However, he seems to be forever waiting for quick action to occur to him and gets irritable with his surroundings. Although he is considered a hero, the total characterization of Quicksilver displeases the MCU viewers in general.

3) The Sentry

The Sentry is too confusing and disappointing (Image via marvel database fandom)

The Sentry is an unfortunate hero in heavily action-packed Marvel stories. Initially presented as a flawed version of Superman, fans remember how this interesting character never really did anything noteworthy.

Even in the New Avengers and Mighty Avengers, he had a washed-out role. Meanwhile, in Dark Avengers, his creepy character died only to be brought alive in subsequent presentations. However, fans have had enough of the lack of inertia in this Marvel character and are no longer interested to see him either in the comics or on the big screen.

4) Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel failed to touch the hearts of fans (Image via Marvel Studios)

Surprisingly, Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, gets a bad name for various reasons. Arrogance tops the list, along with her smugness about her powers. Another thing that has not been impressive is the lack of a caved-in moment, one from where most heroes rise to the height of power.

Denvers can often come across as an unrepentant character. Moreover, her communication skills are not worth inspiring either. Although she is credited for being a superhero doing good to humankind, most readers and movie viewers fail to connect with her.

5) Cyclops

Cyclops is a misunderstood hero (Image via Marvel Studios)

A wrong attitude is the only thing that goes against this original X-Men hero. Cyclops is stiff, sullen, and arrogantly lawful. He is also seen being involved in some horrible acts, including abandoning his family.

However, he is also a leader forced to make hard-headed, tough decisions and has the integrity to face the consequences of his actions. As such, his arrogance often overshadows his positive aspects. Hence, it goes without saying that this Marvel character doesn’t deserve the hate that many Marvel followers have given him.

6) Hank Pym

Dr. Hank Pym with Ant-Man (Image via Marvel Studios)

A brilliant scientist and the original Ant-Man, he appears less exciting than many Marvel characters. He is guilty of trying to kill his friends and hitting his wife, but his research and scientific achievements have only made him proud and disdainful of others. While Scott Lang comes across as an endearing Ant-Man that fans wait to see, Pym, in comparison, is generally hated for being a cranky old man.

7) Zeus

Greek god Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder (Image credit Marvel Studios)

Zeus has probably been the nastiest of Greek gods through time immemorial. From taking advantage of his power to being selfish and cowardly, Zeus has all qualities worth disliking.

Despite being a god, this mythological Marvel character comes across as more hateful than many villains. Moreover, MCU fans cannot excuse his nastiness in ignoring Thor's warning about Gorr the God Butcher or in his attempt at killing Korg in Thor: Love and Thunder.

8) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch invites hate as well as admiration (Image credit Marvel Studios)

Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, is usually presented as controversial in different MCU movies. Well-liked in some situations and hated during others, she has had her share of hate from Marvel fans. Her chaotic special powers have come to the use of other superheroes at times. However, she has been portrayed both as a loathsome mutant as well as a victim, giving fans an opportunity to feel sorry for her and dislike her. Suffice to say, Scarlet Witch is a mixed bag of good and bad qualities just like her brother, Quicksilver.

9) John Walker

John Walker is the villainous Captain America (Image credit Marvel Studios)

John Walker, also called the "fake Steve Rogers," has managed to invite enough anger from all Captain America fans. However, this Marvel character was meant to don the Captain’s uniform without taking on his qualities. In the movie The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, John Walker gradually transforms into the opposite of Steve Rogers, which is often perceived as an interesting twist in the movie.

10) Iron Man

Ironman is more controversial than other heroes (Image credit Marvel Studios)

One of the essential superheroes, Iron Man has received both love and hate from fans. Most Marvel enthusiasts find the big boy incredibly enigmatic. Though redeemed now, he has done terrible things in the past.

Moreover, some viewers believe that he has psychological issues, making Stark too flawed as a Marvel character. While kind and efficient in his approaches, this controversial superhero ignites a confused reaction among readers and movie-goers.

These are some of the Marvel characters that are often disliked by fans for reasons both good and bad. Let us know which of these superheroes don't deserve the hate from the fandom in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes