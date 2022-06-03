From Ikaris to John Walker: 10 most disliked MCU characters

MCU has given us a ton of great characters over the years. Some are incredibly well-known and cherished, like Iron Man, while others are pure evil and scary, like Dr. Doom.

Some people, like Pepper Potts, are disliked very much. Fans seemingly appear to notice the characters they dislike more than any other type.

Ten MCU characters fans can't stand

10) Star-Lord

ClarkQuill97 @CQuill97 Guardians of the Galaxy has one of the best openings in cbm movies. Guardians of the Galaxy has one of the best openings in cbm movies. https://t.co/uSc4xeFPFa

Guardians of the Galaxy has been one of the most wildly successful projects for MCU, and the same could be said for its lead, Star-Lord. However, fans were enraged by the hero's actions in Avengers: Infinity War. When Peter Quill finds out that Thanos sacrificed Gamora for his depraved intentions, he goes mad.

🃏 @acutler_ Every time i watch Infinity War, Peter Quill pisses me off Every time i watch Infinity War, Peter Quill pisses me off

While the situation might be looked at with sympathetic eyes in any other scenario, Peter Quill's breakdown at that particular moment was a massive loss for the Guardians and the Avengers. His actions caused the heroes to fail to get the gauntlet away from Thanos, resulting in everything that went wrong in Endgame.

9) Whiplash

Ivan Vanko, or Whiplash, is a severely disliked MCU character who made his debut in a film that didn't sit right with fans, Iron Man 2. The character's contempt for the Stark family arose when Tony's father, Howard Stark, got his father Anton Vanko deported from America.

Howard's actions broke Anton as he died penniless in his son's arms, leaving him to take revenge. While not a very adored villain for several reasons, his motives weren't very well thought out.

The film gave him a reason dislike the Starks, which did not make sense and was entirely different than the comics, which is where they should have gone in the first place.

8) Aldrich Killian

Whiplash was an Iron Man villain (Image via Marvel Studios)

Aldrich Killian has been disliked for many reasons, including being an adversary of Tony Stark and killing Maya Hansen. However, the one that comes on top of the list is his scheme to cover up his blunders by blaming the terrorist organization, Ten Rings.

The Extremis Project was created to cure physical and mental illnesses and eventually provided a solution that could fix everything in the human body.

The remedy was powerful enough to grow limbs in a short period. However, some people exploded after the experiment, and Aldrich conveniently cleared his name by blaming the Ten Rings.

7) Ikaris

Ikaris betrayed his own kind in Eternals (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ikaris is famously known as Marvel's evil Superman, and while actor Richard Madden does a flawless job of portraying Ikaris' struggles, fans still seem to not like the character.

Although many fans considered the character to be irrational, a lot of them just plainly disliked him for his betrayal. Ikaris was the prime antagonist in Eternals, a movie that many fans consider to be the worst MCU production yet.

MCU tried to introduce ten characters in a single film, and the lack of familiarity and attachment in the movie didn't work for any character. While other characters in the film were able to mildly woo the audience, Ikaris' actions in the entire run made him one of the most disliked MCU characters.

6) Pepper Potts

bi-ronman ⎊ ۞ @hopelessrdj pepper potts, the first lady of mcu, appreciation tweet because she doesn't deserve all the hate she gets lately pepper potts, the first lady of mcu, appreciation tweet because she doesn't deserve all the hate she gets lately https://t.co/yeVIBFwaPH

Another character from Iron Man, Pepper Potts, has earned a place on this list. Several fans find Pepper annoying, while others have a specific reason to detest her: holding back Iron Man. Fans have noticed on various occasions that Pepper has put her relationship with Tony Stark over the world's fate.

Pepper also tries to change Tony and cannot accept or support him for who he is, which is a big red flag. MCU fans worship Iron Man, and anyone who tries to change him is most certainly an annoyance in their eyes.

5) Tyler Hayward

Tyler Hayward was always going to be the adversary in WandaVision (Image via Marvel Studios)

The man who called Wanda a terrorist gained a ton of hostility from MCU fans. Tyler does not like superheroes, and the fans love them, which ultimately makes the fans dislike Tyler.

The Acting Director of SWORD had a hard time surviving between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was among the people who weren't blipped, and living in a world with half the population made him bitter towards the superheroes.

He blamed the Avengers for not being able to stop Thanos and carried on his dislike towards them even after they fixed everything.

4) Ego

Ego is Star-Lord's father (Image via Marvel Studios)

Perhaps the most disliked character in some ways, Ego is conceivably the worst person and father in the entire MCU. The deeds this man has done won't ever be forgiven or forgotten by the fans. He has thousands of unnamed children in the galaxy, which he calls and uses to generate power, and that's just a tiny gist of his wickedness.

We can also thank him for putting Peter Quill on the list. Ego is the reason behind all of his son's issues, which means we can also not like the man for the events in Avengers: Infinity War.

3) John Walker

John Walker gets some unnecessary hate (Image via Marvel Studios)

Stepping into the mighty shoes of Steve Rogers was probably a mistake for John Walker. Fans did not like the character as he wasn't the right person to carry on the mantle of the beloved Captain America. On top of that, John was arrogant, vain, and nothing like the good old Steve Rogers.

A Comics @comics_a Is it just me or is this fake the most hated character in the MCU. #FalconAndWinterSoldier Is it just me or is this fake the most hated character in the MCU. #FalconAndWinterSoldier https://t.co/CCypj20QmO

He also was not well received by Bucky and Sam, another reason fans disliked him so much that he's above Ego on our list. Many fans wanted Sam as the new Captain America, and we can't disagree.

2) Thaddeus Ross

Thaddeus Ross deserves his place on the list (Image via Marvel Studios)

Thaddeus Ross was the antagonist in The Incredible Hulk. The character was disliked by MCU fans because of his actions against Hulk and his daughter. The man was portrayed as inherently greedy, he just wanted to capture Hulk to get the Super-Soldier serum, and crossed every limit to get it.

In one scene where he's trying to capture Hulk, he even endangers his daughter, Betty Ross, when she tries to save Hulk. His actions enraged many MCU fans to the core.

1) Kill Grave

Fans inherently loathed Kill Grave for assaulting everyone around him (Image via Marvel Studios)

Top of our list is the adversary of Jessica Jones, Kilgrave. A villain who deserves to be on top of every "Disliked Characters" list.

This sociopath could control minds and was too evil for fans to like him, even as a villain. Fans inherently did not like Kilgrave for assaulting everyone around him.

The worst possible thing that the man did was mind control Jessica to be his s*x slave. The mad man crossed any and every line to achieve what he wanted.

These are some of the most disliked characters in MCU. While some bounced back from their deeds and redeem themselves in the eyes of the fans, many were too far gone to be liked by anyone ever.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

