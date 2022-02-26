3 Marvel couples with tragic love stories

The Marvel timeline, apart from gifting fans with a galaxy of superheroes, and over-the-top action moments, has also spoken of love. Over the years, fans have witnessed numerous love stories in the MCU timeline that have left them emotional.

However, not all the love stories that Marvel has showcased have had a happy ending. Here are 3 such love affairs that ended on a tragic note.

Marvel's tragic love stories

1) Peter Parker & MJ

Over the years, the Spiderverse has gifted fans a galaxy of memorable moments. Most of the time, the friendly neighborhood superhero had a gala time, fighting supervillains, and making time for his love, MJ.

However, in one of the timelines, fans witnessed a tragic end to the love story between Spiderman, and his love. The incident occurred in the movie The Amazing Spider-Man 2 where Spiderman, despite defeating the super villain, is unable to save MJ in the end. The moment stands out as one of the most emotional scenes in the Spiderman franchise.

2) Pepper Potts &Tony Stark

Marvel fans were overjoyed when the relationship between Pepper Potts & Tony Stark finally resulted in their marriage. Though the power-duo had an eventful and memorable marital life together, the ending was pretty tragic.

Tony Stark AKA Iron Man has put himself in challenging situations several times in the Marvel timeline. He always managed to come out of the dangerous situations unscathed, until the iconic snap in Avengers: Endgame happened.

As Tony took the snap, he knew before everyone that it was time. His last few moments with Pepper have made the entire fanbase of MCU emotional. It was indeed a tragic end to a celebrated love story that all fans knew was too good to last forever.

3) Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter

Steve Rogers, before he became Captain America, had a strong emotional bond with Peggy Carter. However, it is shown that it was perhaps not the right time for them to convert it into a steady relationship and take it forward.

Years later, when Rogers emerged from a sleep that lasted decades, he found his beloved Peggy still alive. However, by the time she had aged well, and did not get much time to spend with Steve. It was a beautiful yet heart-wrenching storyline.

