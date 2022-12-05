Why Wanda was actually suicidal in Doctor Strange 2 (& why nobody knew)

Wanda Maximoff is one of the most tragic characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She first appeared in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Wanda, along with her brother Pietro Maximoff, joined HYDRA and agreed to be experimented upon. After being influenced by the Mind Stone imbued Scepter, she discovered her Chaos Magic abilities.

In an attempt to take down Tony Stark, the twins sided with Ultron, but their allegiance changed when they found out about Ultron's plans to destroy humanity. Wanda joined the Avengers and fought the good war. The Emperor of Magic was always going to be a tragic character since she lost her brother in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and later Vision, in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Scarlet Witch killing Vision in Avengers: Infinity War (Image via Marvel)

There's no doubt that she was going through her own internal battle after suffering such a loss. However, many fans failed to notice that the Chaos Magician was actually suicidal in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Understanding Wanda's tragic journey in the MCU that led to her being suicidal

Wanda's tragic character arc

The Scarlet Witch in the MCU (Image via Marvel)

Wanda is a very intricate character. We saw her feel anguish when she saw her brother Quicksilver succumb to gunshot wounds. Ultron was entirely responsible for his death, and she saw fit to kill him by removing his mechanical heart.

While she joined the Avengers to redeem herself, she also wanted to avenge her brother's death by fighting on the side of good. Her grief was surmounted further when she tried to retain a suicide bombing by Crossbones through a magic shield, but her attempt to push it away from them led to the death of 11 Wakandans in Captain America: Civil War.

She blamed herself for the very split between the Avengers over the Sokovia Accords. During all this, Vision was the only one who became her support, and she fell in love with him, finding a connection as they were both oblivious to their powers and their true nature.

However, that was not meant to last, as Thanos wanted to claim the Mind gem that was part of Vision. Seeing that there was no way they could stop Thanos from claiming it, she had to destroy the Mind gem as a last-ditch effort, and Vision along with it.

As if that wasn't enough, she failed to take into account that Thanos had full control over time via the Time gem, and he reversed time only to ruthlessly take the Mind gem.

Vision's lifeless body was laid in front of her, and she was powerless to stop Thanos. When Thanos wiped out half of the universe's population, she was also erased from existence, only to return to Avengers: Endgame and take her revenge.

WandaVision brilliantly illuminates Wanda's grief

Wanda went through the five stages of grief on the show. This might not be obvious to some, as the show depicts her psychic reality with all sorts of nodes and gimmicks inspired by many eras of American TV show programming.

In the first stage, denial, she manifests a world containing only the best aspects of life as she considers them in her mind. It keeps falling apart, though, as at times she manages to get closer to the truth.

When Monica Rambeau is exposed and she figures out that it's a false reality, she retaliates with anger in Episode 3, as it's the second stage in the grieving process.

The Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness (Image via Marvel)

The next stage is bargaining, where she expands the Hex boundaries to stop Vision from seeking a way out. However, her manifestations started being unstable as she relinquished all control of her powers.

Wanda then enters the fourth stage, depression, where she has no motivation for anything. However, her journey ends with acceptance, as she allows her altered reality to come to an end, and loses her sons and Vision along with it.

The Darkhold's corruption was broken when Wanda was rejected by Tommy and Billy in Doctor Strange 2

Wanda's true feelings were slowly becoming corrupt, as the Darkhold started taking over her. The countless acts of violence that we saw the Scarlet Witch commit, it was all due to the Darkhold.

All she wanted was to get her sons back, which she projected from an alternate reality. However, after the rejection from both Billy and Tommy made her realize who she had become, the Scarlet Witch thought it fit to end her life.

Darkhold Castle crumbles, and she seemingly dies as well. While we see it as an act of self-redemption, it might have been due to her true feelings of loss coming back. Doctor Strange 2 failed to establish that side of herself, as we only see the Darkhold take over her moral control. She was still motivated to get back what she lost, and after she's unable to get it in both WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2, the Scarlet Witch sees it fit to commit suicide.

