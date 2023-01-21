All Ultron card variants in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is a fast-paced card game developed by Nuverse. It has become popular thanks to its large roster of Marvel Superheroes and countless deck combinations. Players also admire the many variants of every card that can be collected in the game.

Marvel Snap has tons of card variants that are visually appealing versions of the same superhero. Like many other superheroes, Ultron also has some unique variants. Players should note that these variants don't offer any stat changes in the battle. They are merely different art styles for each superhero.

Annihilation Conquest Ultron, Pixelated Ultron, and other Ultron variants in Marvel Snap

Ultron, a self-aware AI-turned-villain, is a pool 3 card in Marvel Snap. Ultron costs six energy points and deals eight power damage to enemies. The card has the ability to deploy four drones with one power damage each in two locations. Players can use Ultron to secure two locations with four points and then focus on the middle location.

For fans of vanity items, the following are the Ultron variants in Marvel Snap:

1) Base variant

Ultron's base variant (Image via Nuverse)

This is Ultron’s default look. Players will be using this look for the majority of the game. If they wish to buy the other variants, it will cost them some gold. This look is more reminiscent of Ultron from the Avengers: Age of Ultron movie. Despite being the default variant, this look is also worth using until players collect enough gold to buy other variants of their favorite superhero.

2) Pixel variant

Pixelated Ultron variant (Image via Snap.fan and Nuverse)

Cost: 700 Gold

Players and fans of pixelated games will feel right at home with this variant of Ultron. Created by G-Angle company, Ultron can be seen in a ready stance to attack his foes. This variant is one of the favorite looks of Marvel Snap players. There are many other variants of superheroes in the pixel category as well. Players can therefore accumulate a pixel-themed deck to play in style.

3) Flaviano variant

Cost: 1200 Gold

This variant has been created by artist Flaviano. All Flaviano variants in Marvel Snap resemble an anime-style esthetic. This art style gives a crisp and clear look to Marvel superheroes. The same is the case for the Ultron Flaviano variant. Ultron can be seen clenching his fist with electric sparks coiled around his avatar. His left arm has a huge pincer-like blade that adds to the appeal of this look.

4) Annihilation Conquest variant

VΞRDICT4489 @Verdict4489 Just got this dope Ultron variant in Marvel Snap Just got this dope Ultron variant in Marvel Snap https://t.co/yymlRlu2f2

Cost: 1200 Gold

This variant is the best-looking one for Ultron. Created by artist Aleksi Briclot, the design is inspired by the comic Annihilation: Conquest. Ultron appears to be sitting on the throne and his helmet looks nothing short of intimidating. The asking price is well worth the cost for this Dracula-style variant of Ultron.

5) Age Of Ultron variant

Age of Ultron variant (Image via Snap.fan and Nuverse)

Cost: 700 Gold

This Ultron variant is based on the Age of Ultron comic released in 2013. The comic features Wolverine and The Invisible Woman who come from the future to save the current timeline from war. This variant is credited to the artist Rock-He Kim, who also designed the cover art for the comic. Ultron looks menacing with six arms and is jumping into action.

Players can buy these variants from the in-game shop or collector’s reserves in exchange for gold. Seasoned players and those new to the game can check the variants and battle using their favorite Marvel superheroes in style. Once players find their preferred Ultron look, they can try out various deck combinations that will help them use this card to the best of their ability.

Marvel Snap may seem simplistic on the surface, but players can try out countless deck combinations to flourish in battle. It is rewarding to experiment with strategies and the synergies between cards. Apart from fan favorites and popular superheroes, the game also has many other underrated superheroes like Moon Girl, Moon Knight, and others that players can check out.

Marvel Snap has become a juggernaut and continues to attract new players every day. The game also gets regular updates and tweaks that may change the dynamics of the cards to a certain extent. This keeps the community on their toes to experiment with decks that yield interesting results.

