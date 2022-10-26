There's something truly special about playing superhero games such as Gotham Knights. The feeling of being a hero in a game and saving the day can really make for a great feeling. Not only is Gotham Knights exciting, but it provides some excellent insight into the Batman Universe.

What makes for great superhero games?

While there are a lot of different superhero games out there, players won't want to waste their time playing titles that aren't worth the time and effort. Hence, players will want to know what makes a great superhero game.

For starters, having a lot of power as a superhero is paramount to a game giving off that all-powerful fantasy. Players will also want to make sure that the game is fun. It should provide a lot of action for that extra bit of entertainment.

When players finish playing Gotham Knights, they will probably be looking for something equally fun. We look at five superhero games to pick up and play after completing Gotham Knights.

1. Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham City is one of the best superhero games of all time. It is an action-adventure game set in the fictional Arkham City, a heavily fortified walled-off prison built in an abandoned part of Gotham City.

The game's main storyline follows Bruce Wayne as he is imprisoned within Arkham City. The game is packed with awesome combat, stealth, and puzzle-solving gameplay, and features an incredible cast of characters from the Batman universe.

Whether you're a fan of superhero games, or just looking for a great superhero game to play, Batman: Arkham City is definitely worth checking out.

2. Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Avengers is an action-adventure game that allows players to take control of Earth's mightiest heroes as they attempt to stop a world-threatening event. The game features an original story that allows players to team up with friends to take on villains.

With fast-paced and exciting single-player and cooperative modes, fans can get a taste for what it truly feels like to be a superhero. What better way to continue your journey after beating Gotham Knights?

3. Spider-Man Miles Morales

If you're looking for another great superhero game to play after Gotham Knights, be sure to check out Spider-Man Miles Morales. In this game, you play the titular superhero as he swings his way through New York City, taking down villains and saving the day.

The game's open-world design ensures that there's plenty to do and see, and the combat is fast and satisfying. Plus, who doesn't love web-slinging around NYC?

4. South Park: The Fractured but Whole

Those looking for something a little different in a superhero game will enjoy this South Park title that offers a humorous foray into the world of crime fighting.

In the game, players control "The New Kid", who has just moved into town. Players will need to join an adventure to help the citizens of South Park fight crime. The game is set in the fictional town of South Park, Colorado, and offers the feel of watching an episode of the show.

The game features hilarious jokes, crude humor, foul language, and a ton of violence. It's definitely not a child-friendly game, but it can be a whole lot of fun.

5. Lego Marvel Super Heroes

Lego games allow players to use their imaginations in many different ways. This superhero game takes players into the Marvel Universe with a fun experience of classic superhero action.

The gameplay of Lego Marvel Super Heroes is top-notch, with a great mix of action, puzzle-solving, and exploration. Lego combat is fast and fluid, and there are plenty of different ways to take down enemies. Puzzles are well-designed and often require you to use your environment in clever ways.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes makes the excitement of playing Lego versions of superheroes a joy. There are so many nooks and crannies to discover, secret areas to find, and characters to unlock. In short, Lego Marvel Super Heroes is a blast, and is one of the best superhero games around.

