Ultron is a powerful character card in Marvel Snap. He is a robot created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner who becomes sentient and seeks to wipe out humanity.

In Marvel Snap, Ultron is a six-cost power card with on-reveal abilities. It can create four drones to survey the locations. So, here are a few aspects to keep in mind while playing with a Deck centered on the Ultron card.

First and foremost, include cards that buff Ultron’s effects. Secondly, include cards that disrupt the opponent’s hand by removing opposing characters or preventing them from attacking.

Keeping that in mind, here are a few Ultron decks in Marvel Snap worth considering.

Power Patriot, Ultron GG, and more amazing Ultron deck combinations in Marvel Snap

1) The Power Patriot deck

The Patriot deck combines Ultron with Captain America and his powerful shield abilities. The aim of this deck is to buff Ultron's effects by using Captain America's "Vibranium Shield," which gives the former a +3 attack and +3 defense.

Additionally, Captain America's "Shield Toss" can be used to disrupt the opponent's hand by removing opposing characters. Other cards that go well with this deck are Black Widow and Hawkeye.

2) Ultron or Squirrel Girl On-Reveal deck

The Ultron Squirrel Girl On-Reveal Deck in Marvel Snap uses the combination of Ultron and Squirrel Girl to trigger powerful effects. The latter has an ability that triggers when she or a card named as her is revealed from the deck, allowing you to draw a card and gain an advantage.

3) Ultron GG deck

Zoo Decks in Marvel Snap use a large number of low-cost characters to flood the board and put pressure on the opponent. Its goal is to play as many characters as possible, such as Iceman and Okoye, because Ultron will always be available to keep replenishing all the locations.

4) Ultron Infinity deck

Ultron decks allow players to quickly play to Infinity. One ideal sequence of cards to play is Zero, Ebon Maw, and another 1 energy card, such as Captain America, KaZar, or Blue Marvel.

Ideally, Ultron is played as the fourth card to maximize its power, as the other two slots will have only one card or none, allowing users to get up to 12 power in each slot.

This strategy usually allows one to put pressure on their opponents as one of their slots is typically under 12 power. The deck also relies on using ongoing buffs to increase the power of Ultron.

5) The Hive Mind deck

The Hive Mind Deck is all about the compatibility between Utron and Ka-zar and their powerful swarm abilities. The aim is to buff Ultron's effects using Ka-zar's "Insect Swarm" card, which gives the former +1 attack and +1 defense for each insect in play.

Ka-zar can further be used to disrupt the opponent's hand by removing opposing characters. Other cards to include in this deck combination are Blue Marvel and Korg to provide additional support and removal options.

It is important to note that these are just a few examples of potential Ultron deck combinations in Marvel Snap, and there are numerous decks and strategies to be used. The key to building a strong Ultron deck is to experiment with different card combinations and pay attention to those that work well together. Marvel Snap is available on Android, IOS, and PC.

