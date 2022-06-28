Tencent's Lightspeed Studios is making a AAA open-world Chinese martial arts game in Unreal Engine 5

Lightspeed Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is notable for a variety of things, but it specializes in mobile phone ports for major titles.

The developer's portfolio consists of Android versions of renowned games like Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance and The Witness for the Nvidia Shield TV home console.

LightSpeed Studios @__lightspeed___ Check out the full video on our YouTube: At LightSpeed Studios, we’re pushing the boundaries of cutting edge technology and creative ideas in the gaming industry and beyond! We’re working with global talents across North America, Europe, Asia...Check out the full video on our YouTube: youtu.be/cNbCUZ6HYMw At LightSpeed Studios, we’re pushing the boundaries of cutting edge technology and creative ideas in the gaming industry and beyond! We’re working with global talents across North America, Europe, Asia...🌎Check out the full video on our YouTube: youtu.be/cNbCUZ6HYMw https://t.co/bbp01vk98P

Lightspeed Studios recently unveiled a brand-new game for modern platforms called "Code: To Jin Yong." It is a big-budget open-world game with RPG elements and is based on wuxia, a genre of Chinese fiction concerning the adventures of martial artists.

Not much is revealed in cinematic trailer for Code: To Jin Yong from Tencent and Lightspeed Studios

IGN @IGN Elemental powers and beautiful wuxia sword fighting in this trailer for Code: To Jin Yong. Elemental powers and beautiful wuxia sword fighting in this trailer for Code: To Jin Yong. https://t.co/b1wjO8qi3X

So far, only a cinematic trailer has been released for Code: To Jin Yong. It was showcased publicly at Tencent's recent gaming conference.

The trailer features two sword-wielding warriors facing off against one another in a tense battle. They also seem to possess magic powers, particularly those of elements like wind and ice.

The combat is frantic and fast-paced, very reminiscent of Capcom's Devil May Cry. The highly reactive dead leaves scattered around the courtyard also animate beautifully in response to the attacks and clashes of metal.

As mentioned before, Code: To Jin Yong will be an open-world experience. This aspect was unfortunately not highlighted in the trailer.

The game will utilize Epic Games' latest tech, Unreal Engine 5. This will also include techniques like photo-scanning for high-fidelity visuals. The engine is slowly becoming developers' go-to pick for creating next-gen, cutting-edge AAA quality games.

What does "Jin Yong" in the title mean?

"Jin Yong" in Code: To Jin Yong refers to a novelist of the same name. He was a Chinese author renowned for creating the first wuxia (Chinese martial arts) novels. As such, this game will be based on the universe established in those books.

More examples of Unreal Engine 5 games

As the latest in game development tech, Unreal Engine 5 will slowly but surely rise in popularity as more developers get acquainted with its functionality and features.

So far, there have been a few confirmed titles with Unreal Engine 5. These include Epic Games' Fortnite, Arkane Studios' Redfall and Xbox's Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga. The Matrix Awakens tech demo realizes the iconic sci-fi media franchise in ways that closely match, if not outright succeed, its inspirations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far