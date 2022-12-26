Fist: Forged In Shadow Torch is the latest offering during the Epic Gfames Store Holiday Sale 2022, and players can add it for free over the next twenty-four hours. This is part of the winter sale offerings, which commenced on December 15, and will continue well into the new year.

This is the perfect opportunity for members to expand their libraries with great deals. Thanks to these amazing discounts, they can also gift games without fretting over their budget. Even those seeking free deals can add up to 15 games, and Fist: Forged In Shadow Torch is the latest one.

However, members must redeem the game during the stipulated period. As mentioned above, the deal is available for 24 hours, so those interested should capitalize. Thankfully, the process is quite simple and easy to perform.

Fist: Forged In Shadow Torch, a recent release offered for free on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022

As mentioned above, Fist: Forged In Shadow Torch can be redeemed for free within the next twenty-four hours. For starters, players must have an Epic Games Store account.

Login into your account. This can be done from a suitable browser or within the PC app.

Search for Fist: Forged In Shadow Torch in the search bar. Alternatively, scroll down to find the free games section where the title will appear.

Go to the game's details page, and click "get."

This will take you to the next stage, where you must confirm your order. Usually, players have to select their payment methods at this point. However, the game's free to redeem, thanks to the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022.

Once redeemed, you can download and install it from the library.

It should be noted that the offerings on the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022 are quite different from the typical ones. Epic usually offers one to three free games during the week, with new offers coming on Thursdays. However, players must redeem them before the next day's offering goes live.

Developed by TiGames, Fist: Forged In Shadow Torch is one of their more recent offerings, released in late 2021. While not as renowned as Wolfenstein: The New Order or Death Stranding, it still offers plenty of riveting content.

The game belongs to the Metroidvania action genre and envelops players in an obscure world. They must take on different enemies, use three weapons, and solve interesting puzzles to proceed to the next level.

While the overall reception to the game is mixed, many have applauded its quirky mechanics and setting. With the title being available free of cost on the occasion of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022, players can certainly give it a try.

