How to get Death Stranding Director's Cut for free on the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022?

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022 has turned up the heat with Death Stranding, the latest freebie for all members. This is arguably the largest offering in this year's winter sale, which commenced on December 15. It also kicked off a sequence of the 15-day program, which will offer premium games, one each day, that members can add at no extra cost.

Some indie and AAA titles have been gifted to members for free, including Metro Last Light Redux and Wolfenstein: The New Order. These offers allow players to add some great titles without spending anything, and it's the perfect present for expanding one's library.

While some earlier offerings might not have been as per the expectations, tonight changes things for the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022. Death Stranding was a massive release, and Hideo Kojima's masterpiece has been very popular in the community. To have such a game at no extra cost is an amazing offer that every member should make the most of.

Death Stranding will arguably be the biggest giveaway during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022

Wario64 @Wario64 DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is tomorrow's free game bit.ly/3qQwIr3 DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is tomorrow's free game bit.ly/3qQwIr3 https://t.co/3Yd1DC84fw

It all started on December 15, when Bloons TD 6 became the first premium game to be offered for free. Since then, players have been able to add a new title every night without spending anything extra. While there will be more offerings in the coming days, it's hard to imagine them being bigger than Death Stranding.

Developed by genius game maker Hideo Kojima, the game puts players in the shoes of Sam Bridges in a post-apocalyptic America. Humanity has fallen as a new event has disconnected the gap between the living and the dead. The main objective is to transport the last hope for humankind.

The job is easier said than done since there will be mysterious enemies all around, throughout the journey. This will make the job much more difficult, and players must carefully plan their journey at every step. The Director's Cut also contains certain bonus additions, which will be amazing for all true fans.

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022 will allow players to get Death Stranding without paying anything for the next 24 hours. Players must redeem the title to add it to their in-game library. They can then download it at any time and enjoy the game.

Step-by-step instructions to redeem Death Stranding Director's Cut for free

Step 1: Log in to your Epic Games Store account. This can be done either on the website or in the Windows App.

Step 2: Search for Death Stranding or scroll down to the section of free games. You will find the game-in-question there.

Step 3: Open the description page and press on "GET."

Step 4: Confirm your purchase on the next page, and the game will be added to your Epic Games library. You can download and install it anytime later.

Aside from the daily freebies, there are some big discounts that users can make the most of. Some games offer as high as 75% off on the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022, which is great for expanding their libraries without overstretching their budgets.

