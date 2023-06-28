When is Stardew Valley coming to Apple Arcade?

Stardew Valley is a popular farming simulation RPG developed by video game designer Eric Barone, who also goes by the alias "ConcernedApe." The game is available on Android, iOS, MacOS, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Here, players take on the role of a character who inherits a run-down farm from their deceased grandfather in a place known as Stardew Valley.

Yesterday, Apple announced that Stardew Valley would be one of the newest additions to its gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, and will be launched into the platform on July 21, 2023. Additional details about the game's release will be explored further in this article.

Exploring gameplay details of Stardew Valley, pricing, and new features

Stardew Valley will be playable on Apple Arcade from July 21 onwards (Image via Apple)

With the game's release on Apple Arcade less than a month away, players have the opportunity to explore the gaming subscription service and its portfolio of games that can be accessed on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs. While the popular farming simulator costs $4.99 on the App Stores, Apple Arcade subscribers will be able to play the game at no additional cost.

Stardew Valley will feature open-ended farming gameplay with over 50 hours of content. This also includes mobile-specific features such as auto-save and multiple control options. The game allows players to take over an abandoned and broken-down farm and turn it into a thriving one filled with crops and animals.

Along with the usual farming activities, players can interact with the townspeople, solve villager quests, and participate in seasonal festivals. The produce collected from crops and animals can be converted to artisan products and sold in exchange for in-game currency. Caves inhabited by monsters can also be explored for hidden treasures.

Players can further customize their character and house via hundreds of options. They can also settle down and start a family with 12 potential marriage candidates. The RPG elements in the game offer a level of freedom that players can experience as a farmer and a member of the countryside.

Additional features in Apple Arcade's latest addition include dating events, fishing ponds, clothing, other cosmetics, and pets that can be unlocked through progression. All content from recent updates will be patched into the Apple Arcade version of the game set to release in less than a month on July 21, 2023.

Stardew Valley can also be experienced with friends through its multiplayer features. The game supports multiple control options such as touch-screen, virtual joystick, and external controller support.

Other titles coming to Apple Arcade in July include a Hello Kitty life simulation game called Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Slay the Spire, Lego Duplo World, and Ridiculous Fishing EX.

