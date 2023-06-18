Top 5 games like FarmVille to play on mobiles (2023)

The FarmVille franchise is well-known for being some of the best single-player farming simulators of all time for Android and iOS platforms. These titles allow players to escape to the countryside, where they can build their own farms, nurture animals, grow crops, and continuously upgrade the farm to bring in more business in the form of in-game currency.

Developed by Zynga, the FarmVille series once ruled the genre of farming simulation games that inspired several new Facebook games of the same genre and more that ultimately dethroned FarmVille from the top.

Plenty of mobile games in this genre are flooding the online app stores, making it difficult for several players to choose the best game to put them in the agricultural space. While all titles are similar in graphics and gameplay, there are a few differences in features that will be explored further.

Hay Day and four other games are good alternatives to FarmVille in 2023

Here's a list of good farming simulator games similar to FarmVille that are highly recommended in 2023:

1) Family Farm Seaside

Family Farm Seaside was developed by Century Games Pte. Ltd. and shares multiple features and similarities to Zynga's FarmVille franchise. Family Farm is played by over 60 million players around the world. In this game, you can compete with other farms in the new Farm Beauty Contest, breed pets, plant and harvest over 300 unique products, explore mines, etc.

The game is free-to-play and supports 21 languages as well. Maintaining and upgrading your barn will be your sole objective to level up quickly.

2) Hay Day

Hay Day official poster (Image via Supercell)

Hay Day is a popular farm simulator developed by Supercell, the developer of Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, etc. Here, you can grow crops continuously, customize your farm and enhance it by building bakeries, sugar mills, feed mills, etc. You can also raise all sorts of quirky animals and sell your products to earn in-game currency for further upgrades.

Like FarmVille, Hay Day has the most colorful and immersive graphics that will make you invested in the game and your farm. If you want to step into farming simulators, this is a high recommendation.

3) Farmington

Farmington is a farming simulator developed by UGO Games. It follows the same gameplay style as FarmVille, where you can manage your own farm and explore vibrant territories surrounding it. The Cargo drone is a unique feature in this game that sets it apart from other titles. The drone's main purpose is to collect orders from other villages to where you will deliver your products.

The game is also free-to-play, and if you link your Farmington account to your Facebook account, you can connect with friends and play together, join communities, earn bonus rewards, and participate in special weekly events.

4) Township

Township is a farming simulator developed by Playrix. The game blends farming and city-building, where you build and maintain your dream town. You can conduct agricultural activities on your farm and send them to your factories for processing. Additionally, even famous landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, Big Ben, etc., can be used to elevate your town.

Township allows you to interact with a bigger world than what you get in FarmVille, and you can also play with your Facebook friends for an enhanced experience.

5) Royal Farm

Royal Farm is another farming simulator developed by UGO Games, where you can build a beautiful farm and a magical town for fairytale characters. It features a colorful and radiant world filled with characters and immersive stories you may be familiar with, such as Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel, etc. You can interact with all these characters and build farms and cities for them.

Like most farming simulators, it is free to play, supports 15 languages, and allows you to connect to Facebook to play with friends. You can join guilds and participate in Dragon Races together for unique rewards.

