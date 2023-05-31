Hay Day, Supercell's popular farming simulation game, offers players a delightful and immersive experience of managing their own virtual farm. While crops and products play a significant role, as with any farm, animals are just as crucial to the success and growth of your farm. With that in mind, we have listed the five most useful animals in Hay Day that can significantly contribute to your farm's productivity and prosperity.

You cannot do without these animals in Hay Day

1) Chickens: The Egg-cellent Layers

Chickens are an invaluable asset in this Supercell game because they can lay eggs, a versatile and valuable resource used in numerous recipes and as an ingredient for many high-demand products. Investing in a chicken coop and regularly feeding and caring for your chickens can ensure a steady supply of eggs. These can be sold directly or used for crafting valuable items like cakes and mayonnaise, boosting your farm's profits.

Moreover, chickens also generate experience points (XP) for your farm, helping you level up faster.

2) Cows: The Milk Machines

Hay Day @hayday #HayDay Sometimes there is a task that you have to take on directly! Sometimes there is a task that you have to take on directly!😏 #HayDay https://t.co/yeFHix5UxB

Cows are another indispensable addition to your Hay Day farm. They provide a consistent supply of milk, a vital ingredient for producing dairy products such as butter, cheese, and yogurt. These products are highly sought after and can fetch lucrative prices at the roadside shop or the in-game market. Additionally, milk can be used in various cooking recipes and is essential for completing boat orders efficiently. Owning and caring for cows ensures a reliable source of milk and the opportunity to expand your product range.

3) Pigs: The Bacon Beauties

Hay Day @hayday

#pig #LunarNewYear2019 People born in the year of the pig are said to be optimistic, gentle and full of excitement! Where you born in the year of the pig? People born in the year of the pig are said to be optimistic, gentle and full of excitement! Where you born in the year of the pig?#pig #LunarNewYear2019 https://t.co/GASEjg4sfP

Pigs are not only adorable additions to your farm but also highly beneficial animals in Hay Day. By feeding them a balanced diet of corn, wheat, and soybeans, pigs can be raised to produce bacon, a premium product always in high demand. Bacon can be sold directly or utilized for making sandwiches and other delightful treats. Furthermore, pigs contribute to the overall aesthetics of your farm and generate additional XP, aiding in your progression through the game.

4) Goats: The Fiber Friends

Goats are valuable assets, particularly if you're interested in Hay Day's textile and clothing aspects. These furry animals produce wool, a vital resource for creating fabrics and other textile-based products. By regularly shearing your goats, you can gather wool and transform it into high-quality cloth. These can be used to create fashionable clothes, blankets, and other sought-after items.

Aside from increased wool production, expanding your goat population also grants access to additional recipes, leading to more opportunities for profit and creativity.

5) Bees: The Honey Harvesters

Bees play a crucial role in pollination, benefiting your crops' growth and productivity. By placing beehives strategically around your farm, you can enhance the yield of flowers, fruits, and other plants. Additionally, bees produce honey, another versatile and in-demand product in Hay Day. Honey can be sold directly or used to craft a variety of items like syrups, candles, and beauty products. By investing in bees and their hives, you not only boost your farm's overall productivity but also gain access to valuable resources with multiple applications.

Poll : 0 votes