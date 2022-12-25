What type of game is Clash of Clans? Developer, features, and more

Clash of Clans, which many of its fans refer to as COC, is one of the most popular free-to-play games for Android and iOS/iPadOS. Offering both single-player and multiplayer gameplay, it is a strategy-based title that tests players' wits as they try to maintain the resources acquired within the game's virtual world.

Players are required to form communities called clans, train and handle their troops, build structures and bases, construct defense strategies, use spells, and outshine their opponents during Clan Wars. Besides defending one's base, one can attack enemy clans or NPC goblin villages to attain in-game advantages.

Clash of Clans: Revealing developers and critical features of the popular strategy game

Clash of Clans was developed and published by the Finnish mobile game development company Supercell, which has also released titles like Hay Day, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars over the years. Initially, Supercell released the popular strategy game for iOS in 2012, but COC arrived for Android in the second half of 2013.

These are the key features in Supercell's free-to-play strategy game.

Buildings

Buildings in the home village (Image via Supercell)

One can construct and upgrade buildings in their home villages using gold and elixir. They are meant for defenses, production and storage of resources, maintenance or training of the army, and many other jobs. One can generate gol and elixir to train or upgrade troops (carrying out research in Laboratory).

Town Hall is arguably the most critical building in Clash of Clans as it lets players unlock and upgrade other buildings in their village. One can also open and upgrade the skills of their heroes with the assistance of Town Halls. It also allows players to train the Dark Elixir Troops (beyond TH7 level).

At the same time, Town Halls are upgradeable, and one can reach TH15, the maximum level, using gold.

Heroes, troops, and spells

Electro Titan troop was introduced in the TH15 update (Image via Supercell)

Since Clan Wars are among the primary features of COC, one can train and upgrade various troops, spells, and heroes.

Troops need to be maintained and grown as they decrease after fighting in a war, while heroes are immortal and can come to life again after being defeated.

Spells are additional tactical elements that come in handy during attacks. Similarly, one can also use pets for further assistance during Clan Wars. However, each entity has a specific price that players must pay for training or upgrading them.

However, upgrading an item, troop, building, or anything else usually takes a certain amount of time, which can also be days in the case of some high-level entities.

Besides the key features mentioned above, other highlights of Clash of Clans include the single-player mode (PvE), Clan Capital, Builder Base, friendly challenges, in-game communication, and more.

Critical reception

COC has garnered critical acclaim from reviewers and players alike (Image via Google)

Clash of Clans was received positively by critics. It boasts 80% and 74% ratings on review aggregators like GameRankings and Metacritic, respectively. At the same time, players have also showered love on Clash of Clans, with Supercell's strategy game having an average rating of 4.6 and 4.8 on Google Play and the App Store, respectively.

