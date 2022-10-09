Clash of Clans October 2022 update: New Town Hall, defenses, cheaper upgrades, and more

Clash of Clans is expected to get an update this month, i.e., October 2022. However, the upcoming update is special as Supercell has already teased a new Town Hall addition, TH15, via a promo released on October 5, 2022.

Along with the Town Hall 15, fans can expect various other features, be it upgradeable buildings or new base defenses. Another recent teaser revealed the inclusion of four new hero companions in Clash of Clans via the October 2022 (Town Hall 15) update.

The following section lets readers learn more about the TH15 Clash of Clans update.

Clash of Clans: The upcoming Town Hall 15 update is expected to launch in the first half of October 2022

Supercell is busy with teasers related to the upcoming in-game content, but hasn't unveiled a specific date for the Town Hall 15 update. However, one can expect the update to roll out in the first half of this month, most likely on October 10, 2022.

The update's highlight, the new Town Hall addition, will have a magical theme, as revealed in the teaser. The reason behind the anticipation behind TH15's introduction is that the last Town Hall, i.e., TH14, was added to the game in April 2021 (Spring '21) update.

Town Hall 15: Update time and cost

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans While Town Hall 15 does not have a unique signature defensive weapon, its Giga Inferno can be upgraded several times to make it even more powerful than before. But don’t worry, we’ve got a few tricks up our sleeves as you’ll see over the coming previews While Town Hall 15 does not have a unique signature defensive weapon, its Giga Inferno can be upgraded several times to make it even more powerful than before. But don’t worry, we’ve got a few tricks up our sleeves as you’ll see over the coming previews 👀

According to official sources, Town Hall 15 will have a build time of 15 days, costing 18 million Gold. After upgrading to TH15, players will be able to gather and hold two million Gold, two million Elixir, and 20K Dark Elixir at the base level.

Devs have revealed a blue and purple colored scheme on the TH15 building and will retain the Giga Inferno, which is also present for TH13 and TH14. Thus, Town Hall 15 will not get a signature defensive weapon.

Cheaper upgrades in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans HAAAAMMER JAAAAAAAM



The clock is ticking Enjoy 50% off all Home Village building and upgrade costs while it lasts! HAAAAMMER JAAAAAAAMThe clock is tickingEnjoy 50% off all Home Village building and upgrade costs while it lasts! 🎶 HAAAAMMER JAAAAAAAM 🎶 The clock is ticking ⏰ Enjoy 50% off all Home Village building and upgrade costs while it lasts! https://t.co/H3jEer25PZ

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Supercell posted important in-game news regarding the cheaper upgrades. Players will now be able to get 50% cheaper Home Village building and upgrades.

Although the end time for the offer hasn't been mentioned, one can expect it to end with the rollout of the new update.

New base defenses and pets

TH15 is bringing two new defenses - Monolith and Spell Tower. Spell Tower's abilities will coincide with the magical theme of Town Hall 15, i.e., one will be able to use three spells at three different levels. Monolith, at the same time, will be a single-target defense.

Readers can learn about the upgrade levels for both Monolith and Spell Tower in Clash of Clans:

Monolith

Level 1 - Upgrade price of 300K Dark Elixir alongside a build time of 18 days

Upgrade price of 300K Dark Elixir alongside a build time of 18 days Level 2 - Upgrade price of 360K Dark Elixir alongside a build time of 19 days

Spell Tower

Level 1 (2500 HP) - Rage Spell (provide boost nearby defenses and units) - Upgrade price of 14 million alongside a build time of 14 days.

Upgrade price of 14 million alongside a build time of 14 days. Level 2 (2800 HP) - Poison Spell (spews poison onto the enemies) - Upgrade price of 16 million alongside a build time of 16 days.

Upgrade price of 16 million alongside a build time of 16 days. Level 3 (3100 HP) - Invisibility Spell (temporarily conceal defense, neighbouring units, and buildings) - Upgrade price of 18 million alongside a build time of 18 days.

Besides the new base defense, the Town Hall 15 update will introduce four unique pets in Clash of Clans - Poison Lizard, Phoenix, Frosty and Diggy. A teaser for the new hero companions is given above.

