When will Farming Simulator 23 release on mobile? Release date, how to play, and more

Farming Simulator has been a beloved simulation game franchise for many years now, and the upcoming release of Farming Simulator 23 will surely excite the series' fans. With over 90 million downloads on mobile alone, the series has allowed farming enthusiasts to run their own farms. And now, with the release of Farming Simulator 23 on Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch, fans can get a brand new experience.

Farming Simulator 23 release date and more

Farming Simulator is set to release on May 23, 2023, on mobile and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available for a premium of $7.99. Also, pre-registrations are open now on Google Play.

Here are some salient features you can expect in the upcoming simulation title:

Over 130 authentically digitized agricultural machines.

The machines come from popular manufacturers, including Case IH, CLAAS, DEUTZ-FAHR, Fendt, John Deere, KRONE, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, and Valtra.

The machines include high-performance tractors like the Case IH Magnum 380 CVXDrive, Landini Serie 7 Robo-Six, and the Zetor Crystal HD.

Other machines in the game include harvesters such as the New Holland Braud 9070L, which specializes in grapes and olives, and planters like the Lemken Azurit 9.

On mobile, players can purchase these machines in-game from a dealership.

Nintendo Switch players will have access to all machines from the start.

A look at Farming Simulator 23’s gameplay features

In addition to the expanded fleet of agricultural machines, the latest iteration includes 14 different types of crops to sow, plant, and harvest. You can expect to grow grapes, olives, and other cash crops and engage in various farming activities such as plowing and weeding. The title also introduces a production chain system, allowing you to build a fully functional farm.

Farming Simulator 23 also allows users to tend farm animals like cows, sheep, and chickens. With the addition of chickens, players can also partake in other economic activities, such as producing and selling eggs for additional profit.

For Android users, hundreds of machines will be available from the in-game dealership. At launch, however, two machines, the John Deere 8R 410 Tractor and the Claas Lexion Harvest, will be separately available through in-app purchases.

Remember, the title releases on May 23, 2023, on Mobile and Nintendo Switch, with pre-registration already now live. Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for further updates on Farming Simulator 23 and the rest of the mobile gaming world.

