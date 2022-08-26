7 unique simulation games that you must try out now

Some of the best simulation games make players forget about everything and simply immerse themselves in the gaming world. They allow allow gamers to experience the alternate life of their fantasies — anything from a dream career to running an entire spacecraft.

The simulation genre features some of the most diversification in the gaming industry, and it is very difficult to fit them all in one box. From all-time popular flight simulations and easy-to-play farming and cooking games to a goat simulator, this genre provides limitless experiences.

Here is a quick rundown of some unique simulator titles that are easy to play and deserve a re-visit.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

7 out-of-the-box simulation games that are fun and addictive

1) Railway Empire (2018)

Developer: Gaming Minds Studio

Gaming Minds Studio Available on: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux

Railway Empire lets users construct an elaborate network of railway lines, purchase over 40 different types of railway models, and basically be the master of the wide-reaching railway network.

It takes players to the industrial age of the United States when the economy was booming and new lands were being settled. It’s a game that lets them take the economic opportunities of the New World to lay out wide-reaching and profitable railway networks.

The New World showcased in Railway Empire is detailed to perfection and is a sight to behold in itself. Overall, it is a very fun and engaging game about managing, expanding, and looking over an entire railway network where players can easily lose track of time.

2) Thief Simulator (2018)

Developer: Noble Muffins

Noble Muffins Available on: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

A simulation game that lets users become thieves, Thief Simulator is an extremely addictive stealth-based simulation game about carrying out burglary missions. It takes players into a world of rich people, expensive cars, and rare valuable items.

In the game, they can scout out a neighborhood or an individual house and spy on the occupants before conducting burglary missions. It’s not a simple thief simulation game as players have to prepare a toolkit to unlock any rigid security system, and turn off potential alarms to become the worst guy in the neighborhood.

3) Tropico 6 (2019)

Developer: Limbic Entertainment

Limbic Entertainment Available on: Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, SteamOS, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series, Xbox One.

The Tropico games are a bunch of fun and highly addictive construction and management simulation titles, where players assume the role of the President of the Island nation of Tropico.

Many consider Tropico 6 to be the best-ever rendition of the Tropico series. Unlike previous editions, where the island nation of Tropico had only one island to develop, Tropico 6 offers an entire archipelago of islands where players can build the nation of their dreams.

4) Farming Simulator 19 (2018)

Developer: GIANTS Software

GIANTS Software Available on: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PS4, and Google Stadia

Farming Simulator 19 is the best rendition of the popular franchise. The game offers a gorgeous photorealistic setting in a tranquil environment, making it a wonderful escape. Other than that, all of the Farming Simulator series’ core gameplay elements are retained.

It’s a game about enjoying day-to-day farming activities, taking care of the crops, buying more fields, upgrading to better types of equipment, and becoming the best farmer in town. The sound and surroundings at Farming Simulator 19 provide an ideal therapeutic break from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

5) Euro Truck Simulator 2 (2012)

Developer: SCS Software

SCS Software Available on: Microsoft Windows, Linux, and macOS.

This one is perhaps the most popular simulator game enlisted here. Euro Truck Simulator 2 is a super-addictive truck simulation game that also has some business management elements. Since its release, the game has become overwhelmingly popular, and has inspired several other Truck Simulator games to crop up in recent times.

Offering a scaled-down version of the satellite images of Europe, Euro Truck Simulator 2 features the countries of Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, north-eastern France, Germany, northern Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, western Poland, Bratislava in Slovakia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

To start, players have to choose a starting location. The objective of the game is simple enough, to deliver goods from one point to another, and as the player increases his/her trucking experience, new regions and tasks are unlocked. Euro Truck Simulator 2 offers 12 different official truck brands for players to try out.

Driving around the beautifully created European landscape in Euro Truck Simulator 2 is a pleasurable yet challenging journey. Players have to designate the shortest and easiest trade route and consider factors such as fuel, finance, and repairing the rides as they cruise along the European landscape.

6) Not for Broadcast (2022)

Developer: NotGames

NotGames Available on: Microsoft Windows

Not for Broadcast is one of the most unique indie simulation games ever created. It’s a propaganda simulator game that transforms players into the high-paced, high-stress life of a media house. In the game, players find themselves as employees of the biggest news program on TV, National Nightly News.

It is the player's job to select the news feed, censor any harmful images, and beep out any foul language before the news is presented live. The gameplay has steadfast elements where players have to make quick decisions behind the scenes, as the news headlines will be going live one after the other.

7) Cooking Simulator (2020)

Developer: Big Cheese Studio

Big Cheese Studio Available on: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, and PlayStation 4

Although there are hundreds of cooking simulation games out there, Big Cheese Studio’s Cooking Simulator is the real deal. It puts users in charge of a large kitchen that has all the ingredients and utility to cook some of the most sumptuous and exquisite dishes in the world.

This particular cooking simulation game involves precise measurements of each and every ingredient as players try to satisfy all the hungry diners. It also has some cool elements where they can deliberately cook a bad dish, overheat the microwave, or simply break some plates. All in all, it’s a fun and challenging simulation game.

