Top 5 Apple Arcade games you need to play right now

Since its launch in 2019, Apple Arcade has been a huge success. It provides gamers access to a wide range of exclusive titles across multiple platforms, from iPhones and iPads to Macs. It can be difficult to parse through titles with such a massive catalog. Games available on the service are free of advertisements, data tracking processes, and in-app purchases, which means they can be played offline and without interruptions.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service offered by Apple that has a vast majority of games. Apple devices also run titles with Xbox Game Pass, but the arcade service is Apple exclusive.

The Arcade subscription is only available for Apple devices running iOS 13, tvOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina or later. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top Apple Arcade games you should be playing right now.

Best Apple Arcade games to play right now

From stunning graphics to addictive gameplay, these games will keep players of all ages entertained for hours. So grab your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and prepare to immerse yourself in the world of Apple Arcade.

1) Grindstone

If you’re looking for a game that’s both fun and challenging, Grindstone is a perfect choice. This is a puzzle game with a twist: you play as a burly warrior named Jorj, who must navigate his way through a series of maze-like levels, battling monsters and collecting resources along the way. Gameplay is incredibly addictive, with a satisfying sense of progression as you level up your character and unlock new abilities.

One of the standout features of Grindstone is its colorful and vibrant art style, making it a joy to play even after hours of gameplay. Overall, Grindstone is a must-play for anyone who enjoys puzzle games, open-world RPGs, or both.

2) Sayonara Wild hearts

Sayonara Wild Hearts is an action-packed game with a distinct aesthetic, that is equal parts neon and nostalgia for the 1980s. The plot revolves around a young woman who must navigate a series of psychedelic levels while fighting enemies and collecting items. The gameplay is fast-paced and challenging, with an incredible soundtrack that complements the visuals perfectly.

Sayonara Wild Hearts is distinguished by its narrative, which is told entirely through gameplay and visuals. The story is filled with love and heartbreak, and it is extremely moving. This Apple Arcade is a must-play for anyone who enjoys action games and unique art styles.

3) Assemble With Care

Assemble With Care is a puzzle game unlike any other. You take on the role of Maria, a repairwoman who must disassemble broken objects and then reassemble them. With a soothing soundtrack and charming visuals, the gameplay is relaxing and meditative.

Storytelling is what sets this game apart. Every object you repair has a story, and as you work on it, you learn more about the people who own it. It's a moving and emotional experience that will leave an indelible impression. Overall, Assemble With Care is a must-play for anyone who enjoys puzzle games and stories.

4) Skate City

Skatecity ( Image via skatecitygame.com )

Skate City is a skateboarding game for anyone who enjoys extreme sports. The gameplay is straightforward but challenging, with a wide range of tricks and moves to master. The game is set in three cities, each with its own distinct style and atmosphere, and the visuals are stunning, with a retro aesthetic that will appeal to fans of classic skateboarding games.

The soundtrack is one of its most notable features, featuring an eclectic mix of genres ranging from punk rock to hip-hop. Skate City is a must-play for anyone who enjoys skateboarding games and relishes great visuals and soundtracks.

5) The Pathless

The Pathless is an action-adventure game that is both difficult and rewarding. Take on the role of a hunter who must navigate a mystical island teeming with dangerous creatures and puzzles. The gameplay is intense and fast-paced, with a wide range of weapons and abilities to master.

This game is distinguished by its world-building. The island you explore is full of secrets and lore, and as you progress through the game, you learn more about the island's history and the creatures who live there. The graphics are breathtaking, with a colorful and vibrant aesthetic that will appeal to fans of open-world games.

Readers may note that this is not an exhaustive list and there are interesting games like What the Golf, LEGO Brawls, Hot Lava, and many more waiting for you in the Apple Arcade games service. With new titles being added regularly, it's worth keeping an eye on the service.

If you enjoy heavy games like Genshin Impact or Fortnite, check out the list of the best phones for Genshin Impact and the best phones to play Fortnite.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : Shall I subscribe to Apple Arcade? Best thing about subscribing to Apple Arcade is that you no longer have to deal with ads and you get unlimited gaming access for the period of your subscription. There are amazing game options available and there is something for every type of gamer. 0 votes