How to play Final Fantasy 16 on PC with PS5 Remote Play

The PS5 Remote Play feature allows gamers to play their favorite video games on a smartphone, a computer, or even a PlayStation 4. It uses the PlayStation 5 to render the game and then stream it over the internet to other devices on the same network. Thus, gamers can potentially play Final Fantasy 16 on their PC by utilizing this feature, which doesn't cost any extra money either.

However, do note that the PS5 will still be doing all the heavylifiting of rendering the game. Therefore, it is not a free workaround for gamers who want to experience the latest Final Fantasy on their gaming computers.

In this guide, we will help gamers set up PS5 Remote Play to enjoy the latest action JRPG from Square Enix on a PC.

How to use PS5 Remote Play to play games on PC?

We need to tweak a couple of settings in the PlayStation 5 before Final Fantasy 16 can be seamlessly enjoyed via Remote Play. Follow these steps:

Step 1. Start your PS5 and go to the Settings.

Step 2. Next, head over to System → Power Saving → Features Available in Rest Mode. From here, flip the slider next to "Enable Turning On PS5 from Network" on.

Step 3. Now go back to the System menu. From here, head over to the Remote Play section and turn "Enable Remote Play" on. This will allow you to remote log in into your PlayStation console via a PC and start playing Final Fantasy 16 without any additional setup from the PS5.

Do note that the PS Remote Play app won't run on every PC. In addition, you will need an internet connection with a reliable 15 Mbps speed to ensure smooth HD playback from the console. The following are its system requirements:

OS Windows 10Windows 11 Processor 7th Generation Intel® Core™ processors or later Storage space 100 MB or more RAM 2 GB or more Display resolution 1024 × 768 or higher Sound card Required USB port Required

Next, turn on your PC on which you want to play FF16 and download and install the PS5 Remote Play app. Now, follow these steps to set up a connection to the console:

The sign in page in the PS Remote Play app (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 1. Connect the DualSense controller via an USB cable to the Windows PC.

Step 2. Launch the Remote Play app and sign into your PSN account. Next, choose PS5 from the choice of console that appears.

Step 3. The app will automatically search for a console on the network and it'll automatically connect to the display output of the console. The homepage will appear via PS5 Remote Play.

You can now launch Final Fanasy 16 and start enjoying the game from their Windows PC.

Setting up PS5 Remote Play is pretty simple and it allows gamers to enjoy their favorite PlayStation games while being away from the console. We hope this guide helped you set up the same for Final Fantasy 16.

