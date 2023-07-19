How to fix the Minecraft "Abandoned Connection Closed" error

Minecraft 1.20 has been out for nearly two months now, and it brought along many new features and mobs. However, many players have been facing an issue called Abandoned Connection Closed. It becomes quite frustrating, especially when playing with their friends. This error mainly occurs when you have poor internet connection. It may also occur if you are playing in multiplayer mode with people having different versions of Minecraft installed in their system.

This article will investigate the factors that may lead to these errors and provide solutions.

What is the "Abandoned Connection Closed" error in Minecraft?

Abandoned Connection Closed error (Image via Mojang Studios)

While playing Minecraft, you may encounter various sorts of bugs and glitches, one of them being the 'Abandoned Connection Closed' error. You will lose connection while playing and any attempt to reconnect to the server will spawn the error message shown above.

It is mainly caused due to the improper network connections on your system. As such, it indicates that the connection between your Minecraft client and the server has been closed unexpectedly.

How to fix the error?

There are various ways to solve this error, but all of them are basically hit-and-trial methods. Mojang hasn't released any official patch for this bug.

Restart your game

Restart your game (Image via Mojang Studios)

This is the first task although it can be a bit common and basic to execute. However, sometimes closing and reopening your game can solve your problem. It has been proven to work for many users.

Check your internet connectivity

Follow these steps to fix your network problem:

Open Network and Internet Settings on your PC.

Go to Network and Sharing Centre and click on Ethernet on the side of Connections. Go to Properties.

Now click and open Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4).

Check that you have selected "Obtain an IP address automatically" and "Obtain DNS server address automatically." Then click on OK and exit.

Lastly, reinstall the Java software if you are playing Minecraft Java Edition, otherwise, skip this step.

You must check if you are connected to the internet. If you are using Wifi and the connection is poor, you may position yourself closer to the router or use a wired connection for best results.

Reset your router

Restart your Router (Image via Howcast)

If fixing your internet connection doesn't help, you should reset the router and give this method a try. You can also verify the files in your Minecraft folder and check if all of them are present. Any missing or buggy files may cause this issue in the game.

Restart your system

Restart your System (Image via Insider Tech)

If none of the above steps work, the last choice is to restart your system. It will refresh all the memory in the registers and caches and reboot your system.

The "Abandoned Connection Closed" error generally gets fixed over time. If it persists for some days, you might have to reinstall the game again or wait for Mojang Studios to release a new patch that fixes it.