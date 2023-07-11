Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.10 update patch notes: Added crawling, short sneaking improvements, and more 

Minecraft's post-Trails & Tales update series continues, with Bedrock Edition receiving the latest patch. The edition of the game commonly associated with consoles and mobile devices received its version 1.20.10 release on July 11, 2023. It made several vanilla parity changes to Java Edition while implementing a few additions and tweaks more targeted toward the Bedrock engine.

Whatever the case, there are plenty of noteworthy inclusions in Minecraft Bedrock's 1.20.10 update worth examining. Others are performance-based and are largely implemented out of sight during ordinary gameplay.

If Minecraft players have missed out on the notable additions in Bedrock 1.20.10, it doesn't hurt to examine the most significant tweaks so they aren't taken by surprise.

Breaking down the changes and additions in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.10

Many of the alterations made in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.10 are aimed toward bringing the edition in line with Java Edition's vanilla gameplay. A hefty amount of additions have also been thrown in for the game's Experimental Features toggle. Some changes are quite pivotal compared to the way Bedrock Edition has operated for years.

Additionally, Bedrock 1.20.10 makes a large number of bug fixes across multiple platforms, including Windows 10/11 Edition, consoles, and the mobile version commonly still referred to as Pocket Edition.

Major highlights of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's 1.20.10 update

Sneaking now sets the player's hitbox to 1.5 blocks in height.

Players can no longer sneak while riding a mob, fixing a long-standing bug on some versions of Bedrock Edition.

Certain situations where players are short sneaking will no longer cause suffocation damage.

Riding a camel in two-block-high gaps should no longer cause suffocation damage.

The shovel has been removed from the crafting recipes for boats, bringing Bedrock more in line with Java Edition in vanilla parity.

The recipe for barrels now uses wooden plank blocks instead of sticks.

Cobweb can no longer be used to craft string.

Crawling has been added to the Experimental Features toggle under a category called "Short Sneaking and Crawling."

A new crawling animation has been introduced for player models.

When inside a one-block-tall gap, players will automatically begin crawling as long as the feature has been enabled in Minecraft Bedrock's Experimental Features.

When sneaking, swimming, or gliding, projectiles fired by the player will always be jettisoned from the camera's position.

Tridents enchanted with Loyalty will return to players based on their camera's facing.

While swimming, sneaking, or gliding, eating food items will now appropriately display the "chewing" particles as intended.

The player's "paper doll" seen in the corner of the screen will now display as intended when crawling.

Recipe unlocking has been added as an Experimental Feature. Like in Minecraft Java, players will receive notifications for new crafting recipes when they pick up a resource or material that is used as a recipe's component.

Audio cues and ambient sounds are now heard relative to the player's camera.

The communication error that appears after leaving a LAN game has been fixed for Nintendo Switch.

Farmer Villagers can now pick up and plant torchflower seeds and pitcher pods.

Mobs now have their original despawning rate at night.

Sniffers can no longer dig up ancient seeds from the air.

Polished basalt and chiseled deepslate blocks will no longer be replaced by sculk blocks during Minecraft Bedrock's world generation.

Soul soil now produces a harp sound when placed underneath a note block.

Suspicious blocks will now appropriately appear on maps.

Applying or removing wax on copper blocks will now create a vibration that can be picked up by sculk blocks. The same can happen when players insert/remove music discs from jukeboxes, convert mud into clay, place a door, plant seeds in farmland, or when sweet berries are harvested.

The rendering of snow and rain in Minecraft Bedrock is now done so relative to the player's camera perspective.

In addition to the changes and additions listed above, Bedrock players have received dozens of bug fixes and performance tweaks as part of the 1.20.10 update. The full list of changes can be found on Mojang's official page for the version release, complete with all the bug fixes and under-the-hood performance implementations.

