Top 5 overpowered enchantments in Minecraft Bedrock (2023)

Minecraft Bedrock is both realistic and magical. During their journey, players can encounter several kinds of magical creatures, effects, potions, etc. Enchantments are one of these magical features that can be applied to tools, weapons, and armor to unleash special powers.

Some enchantments are easy to obtain from an enchanting table, while others are extremely rare in the in-game world. Amongst them, a few enchantments are mighty, particularly if used correctly. Here are some of the overpowered enchantments in Minecraft Bedrock.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other enchantments in the game that other players might feel are more overpowered than others.

Five overpowered enchantments in Minecraft Bedrock

5) Loyalty

Tridents with loyalty enchantment will always return to the Minecraft player (Image via Mojang)

Loyalty is quite a powerful enchantment that can only be applied to tridents. These rare weapons can be thrown to attack enemies. However, it does not return to the thrower, forcing them to walk up to it and pick it up manually. This can be pretty difficult while fighting powerful mobs.

Hence, the loyalty enchantment, as the name suggests, enables the tridents to return to their thrower automatically. Though there is a range beyond which the enchantment does not work, it is still a great powerup that prevents players from losing the rare weapon.

4) Riptide

Riptide allows players to propel themselves with the thrown trident in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players are looking for a fun way to travel across the in-game world, they can do so with a trident and riptide enchantment. Tridents are rare and unique weapons that can be used for other purposes.

One of them is traveling with the help of water. If a trident has a riptide enchantment, it can propel the throwing player. However, this only works when the player is wet from rain or a water body.

3) Soul Speed

Soul Speed allows players to walk extremely fast on soul sand blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Usually, players' walking speed reduces drastically when they walk on soul sand. Hence, the soul sand valley is one of the most annoying Nether biomes to explore. However, there is a special treasure enchantment called 'Soul Speed' that allows players to walk extra fast on soul sand blocks.

This enchantment is so powerful that it is considered one of the best travel methods in the game.

2) Infinity

Infinity enchantment allows players to shoot infinite arrows in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players shoot an arrow from a bow, that arrow is essentially subtracted from the inventory. Once they run out of arrows, they need to craft more. This can be tedious, especially for those who like to play the game offensively and constantly fight mobs with bows and arrows. This is where the infinity enchantment comes into play.

This powerup allows bows to shoot infinite arrows without running out. This means that the bow will shoot infinite arrows even if players only have one in their inventory.

1) Mending

Mending is arguably the most overpowered enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Whenever players use any tool, weapon, or armor part, a green bar appears underneath each. This indicates that these gears have limited durability and will break after a certain point. This will force players to craft new gears with better materials. However, the mending enchantment completely changes how this game mechanic works.

Mending is a treasure enchantment that allows tools, weapons, and armor parts to repair themselves by absorbing XP orbs. Players must hold the item to absorb XP and repair itself successfully.

