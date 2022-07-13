5 best bow enchantments for Minecraft 1.19 update

The bow is one of the most used weapons in Minecraft 1.19. It is a ranged weapon that can shoot arrows at opponents located far away.

Players often craft and use the bow from the beginning of their playthrough. Once players progress further in the game, they can even enchant it with different powerups.

Enchanting is a mechanism through which players can unlock the true potential of tools, weapons and armor parts. Enchantments can be applied via enchanting tables or enchanted books.

Bows have a different set of enchantments that can enhance the ranged weapon even more.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Punch, Mending and 3 other great bow enchantments in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Flame

Flame can light arrows on fire (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Flame is a special enchantment that allows the bow to shoot burning arrows. When an arrow is on fire, it will deal more damage to the opponents. This can also ignite other blocks like TNT, candles, campfires, etc.

While this might not be the most useful enchantment, it can be used with Power and Punch to further increase the attack damage of the weapon. It only has one level since fire cannot be increased on arrows.

2) Punch

Punch can knock opponents back (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Whenever players hit their opponents with a melee or ranged weapon, they slightly get knocked back. This knockback distance can be increased by applying the Punch enchantment to the bow. When arrows shot from an enchanted bow hit an entity, they go a few blocks back.

This can be really useful if players are fighting opponents on irregular terrain as they can knock them off mountains or caves. Opponents will not only take damage from arrows, but they will also get hurt from falling.

3) Power

Power is similar to sharpness in melee weapons (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Power is one of the most useful enchantments for bows. It simply increases the overall attack damage of the weapon.

With this, the arrows will deal more damage and kill opponents quicker. It is equivalent to the Sharpness enchantment in melee weapons.

The Power enchantment has five levels, each increasing the attack damage by 25%, rounding up to half a heart.

4) Mending

Mending is incompatible with infinity enchantment (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Mending is a treasure enchantment that cannot be applied via an enchanting table. It is a special powerup that enables any gear to repair itself by absorbing XP points collected by the player. This makes any usable item indestructible as they will never run out of durability.

This enchantment can be applied to a special bow that players do not want to break. The only downside to this is that it is incompatible with Infinity, which is another powerful enchantment.

5) Infinity

Infinity enchantment is the best for bows (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When players use the bow frequently, they will quickly run out of arrows and find themselves crafting loads of them. To bypass this, players can apply the Infinity enchantment. As the name suggests, this will enable the bow to shoot infinite arrows even if players have a limited number of them in their inventory.

Even with just one arrow in their inventory, players can keep firing arrows for as long as they want. This is extremely helpful as players won't have to worry about crafting more arrows or saving them. The only downside is that Infinity is incompatible with mending enchantment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far