Is Mending better than Infinity enchantment in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a lot of different ways through which players can enchant their weapons and armor in the game. Different enchantments can cause the player to be able to overcome challenges or just make the game easier for them.

With bows, two enchantments stand out as a great choice, but which is the best one? Here are some pros to each enchantment and which is the better option to use on a bow.

Is Mending or Infinity a better enchantment on a bow in Minecraft?

Since these two enchantments have existed, players have been debating which one is better for a bow. On one hand, we have mending, which can repair the bow by taking some of the players' experience to go back on it as durability.

On the other hand, there is the Infinity enchantment, which prevents arrows from being consumed when they are fired, meaning players only need 1 arrow.

The pros of having Mending enchantment on a bow

Mending enchantment will help keep the bow's durability topped up. Whenever the player picks up an experience orb, it will allot two durability to the bow for each orb consumed.

Bows have 384 durability and consume 1 durability each time they are fired. Bows can also be repaired at an anvil by placing the bow into the repair slot and then putting materials used to make a bow in the other slots.

The pros of having Infinity enchantment on a bow

Infinity enchantment allows the player to not consume arrows when firing them from the bow. This effectively will allow them to craft 1 arrow and use that single arrow indefinitely.

The bow will still consume durability, but will not consume arrows. This is great for players who do not wish to have to craft or carry around so many arrows if they are going to be using their bow a lot.

Which one is the better option?

Since bows can only have either Mending or Infinity on them, it makes more sense from a purely logistical standpoint to use Infinity on the bow. This saves the player from having to endlessly craft arrows, and it works all the time, whereas mending only works when getting experience orbs.

It is easy and cheap to repair a bow, and normally would be the best option for players who use their bow a lot.

Mending is still a great enchantment for bows

Mending is still a great choice for players in Minecraft to put on their bow (Image via Minecraft)

Mending is, of course, still a great enchantment that players should be proud to have on their bow. However, it is much easier to gather the ingredients to repair the bow than it is to gather all the ingredients to make arrows all the time.

Also, with how cheap bows are to repair, the experience required for the enchantment can be spent on other things that will help the player more than mending.

