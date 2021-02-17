5 best Minecraft Arrows in 2021

Minecraft Arrows are one of the most lethal weapons at the player's disposal.

A good archer is nothing without a good arrow. Luckily, in Update 0.15.0, Mojang added tipped arrows to Minecraft, thereby completely changing the game.

Tipped arrows have the same physics as regular arrows. However, they apply different status effects depending on the arrow and the arrow level. Each arrow level will increase the length of the status effect applied.

Archers can softly shoot an arrow up into the sky and hit themselves if they have potions that provide benefits, such as the Arrow of Regeneration or the Arrow of Strength.

Here's a look at five of the best arrows in Minecraft in 2021.

5 most useful Minecraft Arrows

#5 - Arrow of Healing

Arrow of Healing (Image via Minecraft)

If the player is in a bad spot, they can shoot up Arrows of Healing in quick succession to gain health rapidly. The healing arrow seems to heal around three hearts per arrow.

Advertisement

Because of its instant healing properties, multiple arrows of healing should be in every archer's quiver.

#4 - Arrow of Strength

Arrow of Strength (Image via Minecraft)

Arrows of Strength are for the warriors of Minecraft. These arrows allow the player to do increased melee damage, and their duration will last longer with the higher-tier arrows.

Arrows of Strength can be quite effective if used properly. For example, if the player shoots the enemy from a distance and then runs in with a diamond sword, whoever is on the receiving end will be in big trouble!

The Arrow of Strength looks very similar to the Arrow of Healing, so make sure not to use the latter on your enemy!

#3 - Arrow of Swiftness

Advertisement

Arrow of Swiftness (Image via Minecraft)

The Arrow of Swiftness provides the player (or their enemy) with a 20% speed buff. The buff's duration is extended based on the tier of the arrow. This arrow can be used if the enemy is retreating, and the player needs to catch up quickly.

Players are highly recommended to watch their step during the speed buff, as they can easily run off a cliff by accident!

#2 - Arrow of Poison

Arrow of Poison (Image via Minecraft)

The Arrow of Poison is one of the best arrows in Minecraft. It poisons the opponent for a duration that is increased with the tier of the arrow. This poison slowly lowers the player's health. However, it cannot kill the player, leaving them with half a heart of health.

The poison can be cured with milk, a honey bottle, or an antidote (only in B.E., E.E.)

A good technique would be to use these arrows to weaken the enemy and then finish them off with other arrows.

#1 - Potion of Weakness

Advertisement

Potion of Weakness (Image via Minecraft)

The Arrow of Weakness is the best arrow in Minecraft. This arrow reduces the enemy's attack power by -4 attack damage. The first tier lasts for 11 seconds, and the second tier lasts for 30. That's a lot of time!

The archer can try to keep his distance for as long as possible, shooting the enemy with other arrows. Once the enemy gets near, they can whip out the Arrow of Weakness.