Top 5 Minecraft items to use mending enchantment on

Mending is arguably the most valuable enchantment in Minecraft. It is also quite difficult to obtain as it cannot be found anywhere in an enchanting table. It is only obtainable through a librarian or in a chest loot. This is special as it enables certain items to repair themselves with the help of XP points.

There are a few enchantments in the game that cannot be found on the enchanting table and these are called treasures. They can only be found in the form of an enchanted book in the wilderness. Over the years, mending has been a fan-favorite for many players, as it essentially makes certain items indestructible.

5 Minecraft items to use mending enchantment on

This can be used on various items like fishing rods, bows, shields, and more. Here are the top 5 Minecraft items to use the mending enchantment on:

5) Chestplate

Netherite chestplate (Image via Minecraft)

This is the most important part of armor as it has the most protection points on them. Hence, if players have a powerful chestplate, they should protect it with mending. This way, the chestplate will never break and protect players against any damage.

4) Axe

Netherite axe (Image via Minecraft)

An axe is a much more powerful weapon than swords, despite their slow recharge speed. Most expert players use it as a melee weapon to deal maximum damage. Hence, if they have a powerful axe with other important enchantments, they can preserve it by repairing it constantly.

3) Pickaxe

Netherite pickaxe (Image via Mojang)

This is arguably the most important tool in the game. Players spend most of their time digging deep underground and breaking several pickaxes in the process. With this enchantment, they can preserve some of their better pickaxes and prevent them from breaking while mining.

2) Trident

Enchanted Trident (Image via Mojang)

Tridents are ultra-rare items in the game and can only be obtained by killing a drowned zombie that is holding it. There is a slim chance of getting one in the world, hence players will want to preserve this special weapon at all costs. Tridents are powerful weapons with several special abilities, making the mending enchantment a no-brainer.

1) Elytra

Enchanted Elytra (Image via Mojang)

Arguably the most powerful item in the game is Elytra. These items allow players to fly in the game (with the help of rockets). These are also quite rare as they can only be found in a floating ship of an End city. It is highly recommended to prevent them from breaking, even though they do not despawn.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi