What does Loyalty III do in Minecraft?

There are about 40 different enchantments available in Minecraft, with most of them having multiple levels. Many of them, like Unbreaking or Efficiency, are self-explanatory and do exactly what the name says. Others, such as Smite or Loyalty, are less clear.

Loyalty is also one of the rarer enchantments due to the limited amount of items it can be placed on. Here's how it works, how to get it and more.

Complete guide to Loyalty enchantment in Minecraft

Loyalty is an enchantment that causes a thrown item to return to the player's hand. The level of enchantment, in this case III, causes the item to return faster. Since III is the maximum level, the item will return to the player at the greatest speed possible.

Dominic Zi @zi_dominic #Minecraft #XboxShare I like how this Skeleton just disengages the moment I hit it with my Loyalty III Trident. I like how this Skeleton just disengages the moment I hit it with my Loyalty III Trident.😆 #Minecraft #XboxShare https://t.co/U5zLKDFClE

Since it is used on throwable items, that limits it to tridents. Tridents are the only weapons that can be thrown in-game. Other items, such as snowballs or fire charges, can be thrown but they cannot be enchanted.

Loyalty is useful for players who prefer to attack from afar. It can be used to ensure mobs never get close enough to cause damage. Players can target mobs from very far away to kill them before they can even consider hitting back.

b @brrraulio Loyalty III on the trident in Minecraft is amazing Loyalty III on the trident in Minecraft is amazing

There is only one difference with this enchantment from Minecraft Bedrock to Java Edition. In Java Edition, a Loyalty-enchanted trident that is thrown into the void in The End will be destroyed. In Bedrock, it will return after traveling 15 blocks.

Loyalty and Riptide cannot be placed on the same trident. Riptide allows the player to fly on the thrown trident if they are wet, which is the opposite effect of Loyalty. The same is true of Channeling, which summons lightning to the trident in a thunderstorm.

Channeling calls a lightning strike (Image via Mojang)

The following enchantments can be used with Loyalty, though:

Impaling (up to five levels)

Unbreaking (up to three levels)

Mending (one level)

Curse of Vanishing (one level)

Tridents, through the use of enchantments like Loyalty III, can be one of the most useful weapons in Minecraft.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul