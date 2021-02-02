The Loyalty enchantment in Minecraft is an enchantment that will make tridents return to players after being thrown.

Tridents are a powerful and versatile weapon that can be used to stab enemies in close range or thrown to strike enemies from a distance.

Since tridents can be used effectively in both melee and ranged combat, it makes them one of the more unique weapons in Minecraft.

The only main drawback of throwing a trident is that players will need to go and retrieve it from the ground afterward.

This leaves room for potential loss of the weapon, as Minecraft players may not always be able to find and retrieve their precious trident.

In order to prevent this from occurring, Minecraft players can enchant their trident with the Loyalty enchantment.

This enchantment will cause a trident to return to a Minecraft player after it has been thrown, saving them time spent to recollect it and possibly preventing players from losing track of the weapon.

This article will break down how the Loyalty enchantment works in Minecraft as well as explain how players can get the enchant on their own tridents.

The Loyalty enchantment in Minecraft

There are three total enchantment levels for the Loyalty enchantment, which will progressively decrease the amount of time it takes for a trident to return to a Minecraft player.

This means that Loyalty III"s speed for return will be faster than the time it takes for a trident to return with Loyalty I.

Minecraft players should note that tridents that have been thrown cannot travel across dimensions in the game on their own. To better understand this, consider the following example.

A Minecraft player is in the Nether and then throws their trident with the Loyalty enchantment on it. Before the trident returns to them, the player leaves the Nether and returns to the Overworld.

The trident will stay in the Nether and not despawn. Once that same Minecraft player has returned to the Nether, the trident will attempt to return to its owner.

If a Minecraft player ever attempts to throw their trident into the endless void, the trident will eventually return after it has traveled about 15 total blocks.

This was not always the case in Java Edition but, fortunately, an update was made to prevent tridents from being lost to the void.

Minecraft players should note that the Loyalty enchantment is incompatible with the Riptide enchantment. Under normal conditions, players can only have one or the other on their trident, not both.

Using console commands to put both enchantments on a single trident will cause the weapon to no longer have the ability to be thrown.

Getting the Loyalty Enchantment

An enchanting table in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda/Minecraft)

Loyalty can be placed on any trident by using an enchanting table, expending experience earned by the player and some lapis lazuli.

Higher-level enchantments can be placed on weapons by surrounding an enchanting table with additional bookshelves. Minecraft players should note that higher-level enchantments will cost an increased amount of experience to obtain.

This enchantment can also be placed on a piece of equipment with an anvil and the correct corresponding enchantment book. Console commands can also be used to grant enchantments for players who do not mind a bit of cheating.

