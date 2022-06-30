What does Riptide enchantment do in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Several different enchantments are available for different items in Minecraft. Some enchantments, like Mending I or Unbreaking III, are universal and can be applied to any item. Others, however, are specific to certain items in the game. Fortune can only be applied to a pickaxe and Lure can only be applied to a fishing rod.

Minecraft's 1.19 update has introduced a new enchantment to the mix. Swift Sneak is an enchantment that is only applicable to leggings and allows players to move at an increased speed while sneaking. This is especially useful in the Deep Dark biome.

Riptide is an exclusive enchantment that can only be applied to tridents. This article will cover what it can do, how to use it, and how to get it in the game.

Minecraft 1.19 update: A complete guide to the Riptide enchantment

Riptide, as per the Minecraft Wiki, is defined as:

"An enchantment exclusive to tridents, which hurls the user in the direction the user is facing, but only when they are wet. Tridents enchanted with Riptide can be thrown only when a player stands in water or when exposed to rain. "

It also mentions that trajectory and location can play an important role in how far Minecraft players can fly:

"In those situations, a thrown trident launches the player with it. Players can reach greater heights by throwing a Riptide trident straight upward, and travel further distances by throwing it from a higher altitude."

To achieve this effect, players simply need to use their trident like they would to throw it at a mob. It won't be used as a projectile weapon but rather turn the thrower into a projectile.

Riptide enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Riptide can only be applied to a trident, which puts it alongside these enchantments:

Loyalty

Channeling

Impaling

All of these are only applicable to tridents, but they can't all be applied at the same time. Both Channeling and Loyalty cannot be put on a trident that has Riptide.

Since Riptide prevents the trident from leaving the Minecraft character's hand, Loyalty cannot cause the trident to return.

Additionally, Channeling would draw lightning to the exact spot where the Minecraft gamer is standing, which would strike and potentially kill them in the game.

Riptide enchanted tridents can still be used as a melee weapon, so the Impaling enchantment can still be applied to it. The same is true for Unbreaking and Mending.

Specific enchanted books are hard to come by and Riptide is no exception. The most straightforward way to obtain this enchantment is to simply enchant a trident on an enchanting table.

This won't guarantee Riptide, but it does give players their best shot. Additionally, enchanting books can also get Riptide.

This might take a lot of XP and a lot of cycling through the table's enchantments, but it is also a fairly good way of obtaining it.

Enchanted books can also be fished up, but that's a pretty rare occurrence. They can also be found in the following chests:

Dungeon Chest 14.7%

Mineshaft Chest 14.1%

Ancient City Chest 35.9%

Desert temple Chest 23.5%

Pillager Outpost Chest 11%

Underwater ruins chest 21.7%

Woodland mansion Chest 14.9%

Bedrock Edition

These books can be any Minecraft enchanted book, though, so the chances of Riptide are low.

