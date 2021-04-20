What does loyalty do in Minecraft?

Loyalty is an enchantment that Minecraft players can place on tridents. Tridents can be used as a weapon in Minecraft and even as a method of transportation in some aspects!

Tridents are not very easy to obtain in Minecraft. In fact, players have to be well prepared before going to get a trident. Tridents can be acquired by defeating the drowned in Minecraft.

The drowned is a mob of undead mobs that live underwater. These mobs can have the trident with them while underwater, but it is not 100% guaranteed that every group of drowned will possess a trident.

Players will need respiration, or a helmet enchanted with respiration in order to obtain the trident. This is because the drowned is located underwater. In order for players to be able to stay underwater for a longer amount of time respiration is required.

The trident can be enchanted with loyalty using an enchanting table. Players will need lapis, which is easily found inside caves and ravines. Enchanting tables are created out of four obsidian, two diamonds, and one book.

Loyalty can be found on the enchantment table when the player opens it. It is not guaranteed that loyalty will be there, but if players place bookshelves around the enchanting table it will grant the player with stronger enchantments on the table.

In this article, players will be informed on what loyalty is and how to use it.

What is loyalty in Minecraft?

What does it do?

Loyalty is an enchantment for players to place on tridents in Minecraft. This enchantment can be obtained on a crafting table, or looking for it as a book in the Minecraft world.

Loyalty enchantment causes the trident to be "loyal" to the owner. This enchantment forces the trident to be returned back to the sender when it is thrown, sort of like a boomerang effect.

Loyalty allows the player to toss the trident to strike enemies and also get it back without looking for it! However, if the player dies while the trident is on its way back to the player, it will drop in its place wherever it is when the player dies.

The basics of enchanting it

Loyalty is enchanted using an enchanting table or an anvil. Players will need lapis in order to enchant it on an enchanting table, or the book version if it is enchanted using an anvil.

Loyalty is incompatible with certain Minecraft trident enchantments. Loyalty is incompatible with riptide enchantment. Players will not be able to place both enchantments on the same trident.

The maximum level of enchantment for Loyalty is level three. Each level of enchantment will make the enchantment stronger.

How to obtain enchanted books

Players may also obtain loyalty as an enchanted book in Minecraft. Enchanted books can be obtained by fishing or out of chests in the Minecraft world.

When a player finds an enchanted book they will need to use it inside of an anvil. An anvil is created out of four iron ingots and three iron blocks.

