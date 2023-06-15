What are suspicious blocks in Minecraft?

Minecraft fans rejoiced when the long-awaited debut of archeology arrived in the 1.20 Trails & Tales update. At last, players could comb through the depths of the Overworld to find ancient items and create new blocks with plenty of history attached to them. When Mojang implemented archeology, it did so by introducing the new brush tool as well as suspicious blocks that can be brushed.

Suspicious blocks come in sand and gravel variants. They possess their own loot tables that provide a litany of different items when players brush them completely.

Although suspicious blocks have a defined purpose in Minecraft 1.20, there is much more to them than might meet the eye. Players may want to know the full scope of these blocks' capabilities for posterity.

What to know about Minecraft's suspicious sand/gravel blocks in the 1.20 update

Unlike standard sand and gravel blocks in Minecraft, suspicious blocks are incredibly fragile and can easily be broken if players aren't careful. Breaking them yields nothing, and the blocks themselves don't even drop, regardless of whether players are breaking them by hand or using a tool enchanted with Silk Touch.

Furthermore, these two blocks are affected by gravity. If they fall, they'll break on impact. However, if players drop suspicious sand/gravel blocks and they continue to fall for more than 30 seconds, they will drop themselves. This can also be achieved by dropping the blocks on upward bubble columns or two vertically-stacked cobweb blocks.

These two Minecraft blocks generate in different areas. Suspicious sand appears in desert pyramids, desert wells, and warm ocean ruin structures. Meanwhile, suspicious gravel blocks naturally generate within cold ocean ruins and the new trail ruins.

Minecraft players who want to brush either of these blocks will have to seek them out where they appear in the world. This is because placing them via commands or the Creative Mode inventory will result in suspicious blocks that have no items after being brushed. Once a suspicious block has been sufficiently brushed, it will revert to standard sand or gravel.

Depending on where a suspicious block generates, it has a different accompanying loot table of potential items it can carry in Minecraft. This incentivizes players to check multiple structures for brushing to acquire the new archeology items in 1.20, and they can snag some other useful items as well.

Trail Ruins Suspicious Gravel Loot

Blue Dye

Bricks

Brown Candles

Burn Pottery Sherds

Danger Pottery Sherds

Friend Pottery Sherds

Heart Pottery Sherds

Heartbreak Pottery Sherds

Howl Pottery Sherds

Sheaf Pottery Sherds

Clay Balls

Emeralds

Green Candles

Light Blue Dye

Orange Dye

Purple Candles

Red Candles

Wheat

White Dye

Wooden Hoes

Yellow Dye

Beetroot Seeds

Blue Stained Glass Panes

Coal

Dead Bushes

Flower Pots

Leads

Light Blue Stained Glass Panes

Magenta Stained Glass Panes

Oak Hanging Signs

Pink Stained Glass Panes

Purple Stained Glass Panes

Red Stained Glass Panes

Spruce Hanging Signs

String

Wheat Seeds

Yellow Stained Glass Panes

Gold Nuggets

Host Smithing Templates

Raiser Smithing Templates

Shaper Smithing Templates

Wayfinder Smithing Templates

Relic Music Disc

Cold Ocean Ruins Suspicious Gravel Loot

Coal

Emeralds

Wheat

Wooden Hoes

Gold Nuggets

Blade Pottery Sherds

Explorer Pottery Sherds

Mourner Pottery Sherds

Plenty Pottery Sherds

Iron Axes

Desert Pyramid Suspicious Sand Loot

Archer Pottery Sherds

Emeralds

Gunpowder

Miner Pottery Sherds

Prize Pottery Sherds

Skull Pottery Sherds

TNT Blocks

Diamonds

Desert Well Suspicious Sand Loot

Arms Up Pottery Sherds

Brewer Pottery Sherds

Bricks

Emeralds

Sticks

Suspicious Stew

Warm Ocean Ruins Suspicious Sand Loot

Coal

Emeralds

Wheat

Wooden Hoes

Gold Nuggets

Angler Pottery Sherds

Shelter Pottery Sherds

Sniffer Eggs

Snort Pottery Sherds

Iron Axes

With so many new archeological items to find in Minecraft 1.20, many of the game's existing structures have found new life. As the game continues to evolve, suspicious sand and gravel blocks may not even be the only two of their kind. Only time will tell if Mojang is willing to expand archeology in the future.

