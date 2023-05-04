How to duplicate sand blocks in Minecraft easily

In Minecraft, players can obtain loads of blocks through various methods. Most of them can be mined from the world, while some rare blocks can also be found in chest loot. Sand is a fairly common block that can be obtained by shoveling it from biomes like deserts, beaches, etc. However, shoveling can become a chore if users want hundreds and thousands of sand blocks for mega projects.

Hence, there is a method for duplicating sand blocks. However, it is not the easiest method; intermediate and experienced players can build this farm to get thousands of sand blocks in just a few hours. Here is how to create a sand duper in Minecraft.

Steps to duplicate sand in Minecraft with a sand duper farm

1) Items needed for the farm

Items needed to build the sand duper farm in Minecraft (Image via YouTube / Shulkercraft)

First, you must have all the items needed to build the sand duper farm in the game. There are loads of blocks and items to collect; hence, players must simply find and craft all of them before beginning. Here is the entire list of items.

2 red mushrooms

2 dirt blocks

10 bone meals

128 building blocks

20 redstone dust

10 obsidian blocks

10 sticky pistons

6 repeaters

1 flint and steel

4 redstone torch

2 lever

4 observers

4 rails

12 chests

14 hoppers

4 buttons

2 comparators

8 droppers

6 sand

4 hopper minecarts

12 slime blocks

64 temporary blocks

2) Find a stronghold and remove the end portal blocks

Find an end portal and remove the end portal frame in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, you must find an end portal in a stronghold. You will essentially be using all three dimensions to duplicate sand blocks. Once the portal is found, activate it, clear out a large area around the portal room, and remove all the lava pools.

Place a dirt block two blocks away from the bottom of one side of the end portal frame. Also, the dirt block should be one block deep. This ensures that the grown-up red mushroom perfectly replaces one side of the end portal frame. Once the red mushroom grows on one side and replaces one side of the end portal, simply mine the red mushroom and do the same on the opposite side.

3) Redstone contraption in the end portal room

The redstone contraption that needs to be built on both sides of the end portal in Minecraft (Image via YouTube / Shulkercraft)

With all the sticky pistons, redstone dust, torches, and comparators, you must create a redstone contraption (the main duper) that essentially shifts the sand blocks through the end portal. The contraptions with the slime blocks will push and pull sand blocks constantly so that they will go through the portal but still remain in the overworld as well. This is how the blocks will duplicate.

4) Create a chunk loader

An item will constantly be thrown to and from the Nether portal to keep the chunk where the end portal is located active in Minecraft (Image via YouTube / Shulkercraft)

Next, you must create a chunk loader that will constantly throw an item to and from the nether portal to keep that particular overworld chunk active for the sand duper to continue working even if you are AFK in the end realm.

This can also be done by creating a nether portal and a contraption right below it. Ensure the chunk loader contraption is in the same chunk as the end portal. The same redstone contraption must be made in the nether, below the portal. This will constantly throw out a random item and keep chunks loaded and running.

5) Create a collection area at the end

Observe the sand blocks duplication area in the end, and make a collection area to store them in chests in Minecraft (Image via YouTube / Shulkercraft)

In the end, you can place the sand blocks on the slime blocks in the sand duper and switch the lever to start the entire process. Make sure to quickly teleport to the end realm, as the amount of duplication in the end realm will be way too much for the device to handle, and the game might crash.

Once you teleport to the end realm, observe where the sand blocks are being duplicated, and create a collection area with hoppers and chests around it so that the duplicated blocks are stored. Make sure to make several large chests, as this duper can duplicate stacks of sand in a few minutes.

Poll : 0 votes