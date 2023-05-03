Top 5 tips for exploring the End in Minecraft

The End Realm is the last dimension players venture into in Minecraft. It is a cold and desolate place with floating islands filled with mysterious vegetation, structures, and mobs. This is where explorers fight the final boss mob of the game: the Ender Dragon. After defeating the dragon, the game's main story ends, and the credits roll.

After the credits, players can enter the End Realm again and freely explore the rest of the dimension. However, traversing through it is not the easiest, players will need various kinds of items and blocks to explore the End realm without worry. Here are a few tips to remember while traveling the dimension.

5 tips to travel in the End Realm in Minecraft

5) Use a carved pumpkin

Players can wear carved pumpkins on their heads to make Enderman passive in the Minecraft End realm (Image via Mojang)

When players enter the End realm, they will notice that it is filled with Endermen. They can also be attacked by some of them since they might mistakenly look directly at them while traveling or while fighting the Ender Dragon. Hence, the best way to travel through the last dimension is by wearing a carved pumpkin on your head.

Enderman does not get aggressive against players who wear the carved pumpkin on their heads.

4) Keep totem of undying

The Totem of Undying can literally give players another life if they, unfortunately, die in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The End Dimension is a scary and dangerous place to travel through. The land that players walk on is essentially a floating island in a void. If they accidentally fall from it, only an elytra with fireworks can save them.

However, if players cannot take out the firework rockets and zoom away from the void in time, if they die by falling after the shulker's levitation effect wears off, or by any other casualty, they can use the totem of undying to get another chance.

3) Use ender pearls

Ender pearls can be used to teleport from one end island to another in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Ender pearls are items that can be thrown anywhere to teleport to that particular place. Players often use them to teleport to certain nooks and crannies that are difficult to reach. When it comes to the End Dimension, they can be used to jump from one island to another instantly.

However, it is a very risky method of travel since ender pearls can teleport players to a place where there might not be a solid block beneath them where they can stand. Hence, ender pearls should be used carefully.

2) Bridge to travel

The safest way to travel in the End is by bridging between islands in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players are not confident about traveling by throwing ender pearls, the safest way to reach other floating islands is to build a bridge in between. A bridge can be made with any solid block. However, players need to be extremely careful not to let go of the crouch button while building the bridge since it will prevent them from falling into the void while they bridge. Unfortunately, this is the slowest method of travel in the End.

1) Use Elytra

The best way to travel in the End Realm is with an Elytra in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players have found an end city and an elytra, they must always use them to travel to the end realm. The overpowered gear makes it extremely easy to explore the final dimension of the game since players can fly through it. Elytras are even better when used with firework rockets, which help players propel themselves in the air.

This means that the first exploration expedition will be the hardest for players because they won't have any Elytra.

