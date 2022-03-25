Totem of Undying in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

The Totem of Undying is an ultra-rare and valuable item in Minecraft. Many players are aware of this item and always try to get hold of one whenever they can. New players who play survival mode might also get to know how useful this item is. This item essentially gives them another chance even after dying.

In survival mode, players need to survive everything that kills them, be it mobs, fall damage, lava, etc. However, they can still die and lose items and XP points. In hardcore mode, this is not even an option where players lose everything the moment their health runs out. This is where the Totem of Undying comes into play.

Everything there is to know about Totem of Undying in Minecraft

How to obtain the item

Evoker are the only mob that can give players the totem (Image via Minecraft)

Since Totem of Undying is ultra powerful and can resurrect a player even after their death, it is quite rare to get hold of it. Totem of Undying can only be obtained by an Evoker Illager. These mobs use magic to attack players and are dangerous to fight against. Players can find these mobs in raids or Woodland Mansion.

Dropped totem with some emeralds (Image via Mojang)

When the Evokers die, they will always drop one of them. Looting or any other enchantment doesn't affect the amount of the dropped item, each Evoker will only drop one of them. They may also drop some emeralds upon death. There is no way for players to craft this item or find it in any chest loot.

How to use the item

Totem getting activated after all the hearts are gone (Image via Minecraft)

Once players get hold of the valuable item, they can use it in near-death situations. The main point that they must always remember is that if they want the totem to work, they must have the item in their hands. Simply keeping the item on the hotbar or in the inventory won't work. The item can be held in either hand for it to work.

Players usually keep these items on their off-hand and use other tools and weapons from the main hand. This way, if they die instantly due to any reason, they won't need to search for the item. Once the totem is being used to resurrect the player, it will disappear and cannot be used again.

It disappears after using it once (Image via Minecraft)

The only exception where this item won't be able to save the player is when they die from a void or from a '/kill' command.

Effects given from the item

Regeneration and Fire resistance remain for 40 seconds (Image via Mojang)

When players die and the item is activated, it applies a number of effects to help them survive. First, it restores a few hearts of health, then it also gives them 40 or 45 seconds of regeneration 2 effect, 40 seconds of fire resistance 1 effect, and 5 seconds of absorption 2 effect. This also removes all the status effects that were previously applied to the player.

