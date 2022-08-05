How to carve pumpkins in Minecraft 1.19 update

Carved Pumpkin is a type of block in Minecraft 1.19 update that can be used as a decorative block. The popular sandbox game is known for its wide variety of blocks and the freedom it offers to build almost anything with them. Over the years, players have built stunning structures using the building and decorative blocks.

Pumpkin is a block that is not considered a decorative block at first. Once players carve it, the scary face can be used for any horror-themed build. However, new players might not know how to carve a pumpkin in the game since it requires a special tool.

Carving pumpkin and its uses in Minecraft 1.19 update

Using shears

Shears crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

The only way to carve a pumpkin is by shears. This is a special tool that new players might be unfamiliar with. There are several blocks in the game's world that will not drop as items once broken by a player. This is because they are too delicate to be broken by a hefty tool or hand. This is where shears come into play since they can break and drop blocks like vines, glow lichens, etc.

Use shears on a regular pumpkin to carve it (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Along with this, shears can also carve a pumpkin and make a scary face on it. Players can simply craft the tool by placing two iron ingots diagonally in the crafting slots. Once the tool is obtained, players can press the right mouse button while holding the tool and looking towards a regular pumpkin block. The face will form on the facet that the player is looking at.

After the pumpkin has been carved, it will drop a few pumpkin seeds that players can use to grow more pumpkins. The pumpkin cannot return to its regular state once it has been carved. Players can normally break the block by hand or with an axe to obtain it.

How to use the carved pumpkin block

Create snow and iron golem with carved pumpkins (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once players carve a pumpkin using shears, it can be used in several ways. As mentioned above, it can be used as a decorative block in a horror-themed build or room. Additionally, players can also make a Jack O' Lantern using a carved pumpkin. This can be done by placing a carved pumpkin right above a regular torch on a crafting table. The Jack O' Lantern block can also be used as a light-emitting block since it has a torch inside it.

Players can also wear carved pumpkin on their head to avoid Enderman (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Apart from this, the carved pumpkin is used to create snow and iron golems. Players can place four blocks of iron in a T-shape configuration and place a carved pumpkin on top to create an iron golem. Similarly, by placing the block above two vertically placed snow blocks, it will spawn a snow golem.

Players can even wear carved pumpkins on their heads. This will limit their FOV, but can greatly help in the End realm since the Endermen will not get angry at a player wearing the block.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far