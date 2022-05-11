Top 5 enchantments for shears in Minecraft

Shears are a tool that can be crafted in Minecraft. It is quite a useful tool, acquiring wool from sheep and mining certain blocks. It is a simple tool that usually doesn't require special powerups, but it can be enchanted. Some basic enchantments can be applied to this tool to enhance its capabilities.

Shears can easily be crafted with the help of two iron ingots placed diagonally in crafting slots. They can also be obtained by trading with a Shepherd villager for two emeralds.

This tool can shear wool from sheep, mushrooms from mooshrooms, carved pumpkins from snow golems and honeycombs from a beehive. It can also break cobwebs, leaves, tall grass, seagrass, vines, and glow lichens.

5 best enchantments for shears in Minecraft

5) Curse of Vanishing

Curse of vanishing (Image via Minecraft)

Even though this comes under the category of enchantment, it is actually a curse. If the curse of vanishing is one of these tools, it will vanish from the player's inventory the moment they die.

The tool will only vanish if one has it in their inventory at the time of death. This is one of the worst powerups that any tool can have, simply because they are despawned if a player dies.

4) Silk Touch (Bedrock Edition only)

Silk Touch in Bedrock Edition (Image via Minecraft)

This is a well-known powerup that can be applied to any tool in the game. However, it can only be applied to shears in the Bedrock Edition. This powerup essentially enables the tool to break the block and make it drop as it is, instead of breaking and changing its property.

3) Unbreaking

Unbreaking 3 (Image via Minecraft)

Unbreaking is one of the most commonly used powerups for one basic purpose. This increases the overall durability of the tool and prevents it from breaking early. Every tool, weapon and armor has a durability and can eventually break. Shears have a total of 238 durability, however, this can increase according to the level of the powerup.

2) Efficiency

Efficiency (Image via Minecraft)

This is a powerup from which the tool can really get used out of. Efficiency enchantment can essentially increase the speed of mining or breaking of any tool. It has a total of five levels.

This is a great powerup for the tool as players can use it to break more blocks in less time. When they are getting wool from loads of sheep, this can greatly help them.

1) Mending

Mending enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

This treasure enchantment is arguably the best for any tool, weapon or armor. It is a special powerup that enables the tool to repair itself by absorbing XP points picked up by the players. With this power-up, the tool can never break if one keeps repairing it.

Even if new shears can be easily crafted with just two iron ingots, some players might not want to waste iron on such a tool and want to keep one forever. This is where mending can help.

Note: This article is subjective and completely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul