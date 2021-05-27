Glow Lichen in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Glow Lichen is an exciting new addition to Minecraft in the upcoming 1.17 update.

Many Minecraft players are anxiously anticipating the full release of the newest 1.17 game update. A wide variety of new elements will be added to the world of Minecraft, creating exciting opportunities for players to incorporate new forms of game play.

Glow Lichen is a new form of block that is soon to make its public Minecraft debut. This article will highlight some key information known so far about Glow Lichen.

Glow Lichen in Minecraft

What is it?

Glow Lichen is not a full cube block, but rather 1/16th of a block, similar to the vine block. It is a mostly green, teal color with translucent properties.

As the name points out, Glow Lichen joins glowstones, shroomlights and more in the collection of blocks that emit light. Glow Lichen’s light level is 7, compared to that of a torch with a light level of 14 or a magma block with a light level of 4. While not the brightest glow in all of Minecraft, Glow Lichen is on par with redstone torches as far as lighting up space goes.

Where is it?

Glow Lichen can be found naturally spawned on a variety of Minecraft blocks, all of which are found in the overworld. This includes stone, andesite, diorite and granite.

Something exciting about this new glowing element is that Glow Lichen can also be found on entirely new blocks appearing with the 1.17 update. Those blocks are calcite, tuff, deepslate and dripstone blocks.

Glow Lichen will most commonly spawn in ravines.

How to use it?

In Minecraft Java edition, Glow Lichen can only be mined and obtained with shears. It can be broken with any item, but using an ax has the fastest results. In Minecraft Bedrock edition, Glow Lichen can be collected with both shears and other tools like an ax.

Glow Lichen makes for the perfect decoration in many types of builds, whether it be to light up an outdoor pathway, or to add some texture to home decor.

Minecraft players can use bone meal to grow Glow Lichen in the same way they would to grow trees. Therein lies the opportunity to create a Glow Lichen farm if interested. This Youtube video provides a tutorial on how to do so:

As the release of the newest Minecraft update gets closer and closer each day, Minecraft players eagerly wait to start encountering these new and exciting elements. More specific information about Glow Lichen will most likely be revealed as more players interact first-hand with the block.