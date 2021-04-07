Top 5 uses of vines in Minecraft

Vines are non-solid Minecraft blocks that grow alongside trees and appear most often in jungle and swamp biomes, and the new lush caves (added in 1.17).

Vines have been in Minecraft for several years now, and players have made use of them in many different ways. Vines can be dug up with anything, even a Minecraft player's hand, but to collect vines in Minecraft Java Edition, the player needs a set of sheers.

Vines are somewhat hated among the Minecraft community. This is because they grow so rapidly and often annoy players trying to build and dig trees. But what uses do vines have in Minecraft? Here are a few.

Best 5 uses for vines in Minecraft

#1 - Ladders

Minecraft vine ladder over Redstone (Image via minecraftbuildinginc)

Vines are very useful because players can climb them. Vines also grow by themselves, which means players can place them at the top of a tall structure and expect the vines will grow to reach the bottom in some time.

This is a great way for players to save on resources if they don't want to craft lots of sticks to make ladders. The only downside to using vines as ladders is the wait time it takes for the vines to grow, and the possibility of the vine spreading to unwanted parts of the build.

#2 - Slowing movement

Vines all-around a cove (Image via Minecraft.gamepedia)

Advertisement

If Minecraft players want a way to slow down enemies and other players they can place vines all around to try to do so. Vines stop the player from sprinting and often get them stuck in the vines. This is an easy and low resource-heavy way to add some protection to any base.

#3 - Mossy blocks

Mossy cobblestone (Image via minecraftforum)

When players combine vines with either cobblestone or stone brick, it will create a mossy version of this block. These are the blocks found in cave spawners, and common in naturally generated tutorial builds from the very early days of Minecraft. Players can also make mossy cobblestone walls from this material.

#4 - Composting

Advertisement

Minecraft composter (Image via minecraftmods)

Players can use many things to compost and raise the composting level by 1, but vines are some of the most useful. Vines have a 50% chance of raising the compost level by 1. This means if players have a surplus of vines they may soon have a surplus of bonemeal.

#5 - Base decorations

Vines decorating a Minecraft base (Image via tutorialstops.blogspot.com)

Every Minecraft player has a dream base, and vines are a great resource to use in almost any build. Vines work well as ladders, decorations, and embellishments in rooms.

One of the best ways to use vines as decorations is in any treehouse or nature-inspired build. Treehouses can make great use of vines by draping them off in each direction to be used as ladders from the ground. Nature-inspired builds also work quite well, as players can use them more freely throughout their house in combination with leaves to make it feel like the player is truly engulfed in the middle of a lush forest.

Also read: Top 5 ways to hide your base from friends in Minecraft