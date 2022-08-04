How to make a piston elevator in Minecraft 1.19 update

Redstone is one of the most useful items to use in Minecraft by far. It's been that way since it was introduced in the 1.5 update, which was aptly named the redstone update. Fortunately, it hasn't gotten any less useful since then. In fact, nowadays, it gets used to make working computers, video game emulators, and many other cool inventions.

However, even if players aren't making an in-game Gameboy or a Wordle recreation, they can still put redstone to good use. For instance, an automatic door is a useful addition to a build and makes great use of redstone.

To take it a step further and a little more advanced, piston elevators are really useful. Here are a few simple ways to construct them in the latest version of Minecraft.

A complete guide to making a piston elevator in Minecraft 1.19

The first thing that players will need to decide is what redstone item they want to trigger the elevator. There are plenty of options:

Tripwire hook and string

Pressure plate

Lever

Button

Sculk Sensor

Observer

The easiest ones are probably a button or a lever, though the pressure plate and tripwire hook will make it a little more automatic.

Obviously, pistons will be necessary, but so will slime blocks. They are the actual key to this entire build.

The first step is to set up a sticky piston facing upwards. It needs to be sticky so that it doesn't just push the block once and then be done. To use the elevator more than once, it has to be a sticky piston.

Sticky piston on the right side (Image via Mojang)

The sticky piston must be facing upwards and there must be a slime block on top of it. A button or lever can be placed beside it, but it may need to be connected with redstone, depending upon how far away it is.

A piston slime block will launch an entity about 6.4 blocks into the air, which means the elevator can be no higher than six blocks from the piston.

This can be carved out and there should be a two-block tall platform for players to land on one block in front of the "elevator shaft."

That will be enough to get players up the elevator and into the second level. However, Minecraft gamers will need to move forward when it launches to avoid dropping straight back down onto the slime block.

However, there is a way to make it completely automated. At the top of the elevator, players can place tripwire and string on either side. This can connect to a second sticky piston and second slime block that is facing the platform.

Once it's activated,and a player flies up high enough, the second piston will push them forward onto the platform. That is optional, but it can help.

The elevator can unfortunately only work one way, but players can jump back down without fear because slime blocks absorb fall damage from any height.

