7 best Minecraft structures in 2023

One of the most fun things to do in Minecraft is to explore its astonishingly diverse world. While journeying through different biomes, players will come across various terrains, mobs, blocks, and structures.

The game has quite a few naturally spawned monuments in all three dimensions. Most of the structures in Minecraft are in the Overworld, and the least are in the End dimension.

Best Minecraft structures to explore

The best part about these structures is that they might provide valuable items to the player. Here are some of the best structures that players may discover in their Minecraft world:

7) Ocean monument

An ocean monument in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Oceans in Minecraft have a handful of different biomes and not enough structures. However, the ocean monument makes up for the lack of underwater structures by being a huge structure made of rare blocks.

In the ocean monument, players will have to fight a ton of guardians and three elder guardians. Here, players can acquire sponges, sea lanterns, and rare prismarine blocks that are great for building.

6) Villages

A village on an island (Image via Mojang)

It is one of the most common Minecraft structures that spawns in the Overworld. It can be located in a handful of different biomes and is usually inhabited by villagers.

These passive mobs are extremely helpful as they can be turned into traders to acquire items. Finding a village in the early days of a survival world is great, as players won't have to create their starter base to stay safe.

5) Ancient City

An ancient city (Image via Mojang)

This is the most recently added structure in the game introduced with the 1.19 update. It is an ancient underground city that generates below Y -51 and is unimaginably big.

Players will find various sculk blocks and many loot chests inside the ancient city that may contain valuables. However, players must be careful in this scary city as it has to sculk blocks capable of summoning the warden.

4) Nether Fortress

A nether fortress (Image via Mojang)

The nether fortress is one of the few structures in the Nether world. This is a decently sized structure that is known for having blaze spawners.

Many Minecraft players often look for nether fortresses to farm blazes for blaze rods. This is essential for players who want to enter the End dimension.

3) Desert Pyramid

A desert pyramid (Image via Mojang)

Desert pyramids are rare structures found in the scorching deserts of Minecraft. If players find one, they should be careful while exploring it, as every desert pyramid always has a TNT trap.

The structure is fairly small and has four chests at the bottom. Players may find many valuable items such as diamonds, enchanted books, golden apples, and enchanted golden apples.

2) Bastion Remnants

Treasure room of a bastion (Image via Mojang)

Bastion is one of the newer Nether structures that are inhabited by piglins. Having a lot of piglins is a big advantage, as players can barter a lot here.

Bastions may have a treasure room where players can find multiple gold blocks. The structure has loot chests in various places, with items such as crying obsidian, a block of gold, and enchanted armor items.

1) End City

An end city (Image via Mojang)

As can be guessed from the name, this unique structure can be located in the soulless lands of the End dimension. If the player is lucky, they may come across a huge end city with an end ship. Having an end ship makes a huge difference as it always has an elytra.

End cities are popular among Minecraft players as they may have quite a few loot chests with lots of diamonds and enchanted diamond items. This structure is also the only place players can get shulker shells. One of the best storage blocks, shulker boxes, can be crafted using this item.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

