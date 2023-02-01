7 best Minecraft PE seeds in 2023

Exploring random Minecraft worlds is fun in and of itself, but players sometimes need more out of their worlds. This is exactly why using world seeds can be so helpful. It allows players to control what world they spawn into.

The same factor applies to all versions and editions of Minecraft, including the Pocket Edition on mobile devices. In fact, PE operates on the same Bedrock codebase as the game does on consoles and Windows 10 Edition.

With this in mind, players can use the same Bedrock Edition seeds they love on their mobile device without any changes as long as they are from the same update or version.

There are plenty of great Minecraft PE seeds worth checking out in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

-1863639429 and other awesome Minecraft PE seeds to enjoy in January 2023

1) 6168669096356993368

This Minecraft survival island seed has plenty to explore without ever leaving the spawn area (Image via Mojang)

Survival islands can be a great time for players who love a challenge, and this seed should be great for prospective explorers.

Players begin on a taiga biome island with a nearby village for lodging and trading opportunities. However, this island isn't all that it appears to be, as it has some secrets below the surface.

Underground beyond the nearby ocean waves, players can find an ancient city (X: 104, Y: -51, Z: -1046) intersecting with a stronghold (X: 84, Z: -1020), an abandoned mineshaft, and a ruined portal. Additionally, heading west of the spawn island to (X: -354, Z: -1209) will bring players to a fairly large mushroom field island.

2) -294736379

A cave system this massive is begging to be explored (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players love spelunking through cave networks to find what lies beneath them, this seed may be perfect for them. They'll spawn in a seemingly innocuous forest, but by heading directly northwest of their starting position, they'll find a massive crater with an exposed cave system underneath.

Players can find two ancient cities within this cave at (X: -264, Y= -51, Z: 8) and (X: 168, Y: -51, Z: 216). However, if they'd like to seek safe refuge first, there's a nice village nestled over at (X: 216, Z: 168).

3) 4284333691774547722

Minecraft players can pick villagers, pillagers, or both in this seed's spawn (Image via Mojang)

Starting points don't get much better than what this Minecraft seed provides, at least as far as generated structures go.

Right from spawn, players can find a cluster containing a village at (X: 88, Z: 72), a woodland mansion, and a pillager outpost. There's also a ruined portal nearby at (X: 56, Z: 88) and even a nice lake to check out at (X: -84, Z: -160).

If players dig beneath the mountain at their spawn point, they can find an ancient city at (X: -152, Y: -51, Z: 152).

4) -1863639429

The village at this seed's spawn point has plenty of blacksmith shops (Image via Mojang)

Blacksmith shops are often coveted by Minecraft Survival Mode players, particularly speedrunners. This is due to their ability to offer high-quality items and materials without the need for players to craft them.

The spawn point found in this seed drops players on an island with a nearby village, which has three different blacksmith shops to loot. The villagers won't even mind that the player is picking through their items.

Players can explore the rest of the world or just stay put on the island, which has a ruined portal (X: 8, Z: 136) and an offshore shipwreck at (X: -456, Z: 488).

5) -8096766667026970250

There's no shortage of Minecraft structures at this seed's spawn point (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players are looking for instant access to generated structures, they should look no further. Players in this seed will spawn right next to a jungle temple, which is immediately adjacent to a desert village.

A ruined portal also rests nearby at (X: 40, Z: 72), and a desert pyramid rests nearby at (X: -152, Z: 56). There are plenty of items fit to be taken by players, but they'll need to be wary of traps if they venture into the temple and pyramid.

6) -2494301682775509620

The woodland mansion at this seed's spawn has a particularly interesting design philosophy (Image via Mojang)

Every so often, Minecraft generates terrain or structures in a fashion that defies its own rules. Players can find a perfect example right next to this seed's spawn point.

While it may just seem like a woodland mansion at first, closer examination shows this mansion has an entire pillager outpost jutting out of it. If this isn't intriguing enough, players can head around the back of the mansion and find that it tunnels deep into a dripstone cave system. This makes the structure one of the most unusual woodland mansions in recent memory.

7) -3122719057099512664

This Minecraft seed combines multiple structures in a gorgeous badlands valley (Image via Mojang)

For a bit of a drier spawn point, this Minecraft seed still has plenty of life to offer. After spawning, players can find a hectic village/pillager outpost combination at (X: 56, Z: 40). Right next to these two generated structures, they may just find a reason why the villagers and pillagers have set up shop nearby.

A small ocean crater can be found right on the cliff next to the pillager outpost, and it descends into a cave system, complete with a desert pyramid at (X: 24, Z: 104).

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes