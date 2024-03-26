How to make a floating island world in Minecraft

Minecraft's beloved floating island world type was unfortunately removed back in the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update, but fortunately, the fanbase has managed to keep it alive through the use of data packs. By installing these packs, players can reactivate the ability to generate floating island world presets in their world generator, bringing back one of the game's most missed world types.

Even better, these data packs are available for Minecraft 1.20 and above, and installing them is a pretty straightforward process. With just a few clicks and by moving a file to the right folder, you can install the necessary data pack and begin generating floating island worlds once more, just like you could before the end of the Caves & Cliffs update.

How to install a floating island data pack for Minecraft

A floating island world in Minecraft using the Revamped Floating Islands data pack (Image via Mojang Studios)

While Minecraft has many floating island data packs, one of the most notable is Revamped Floating Islands by Quidvio. For the sake of showing you how to install a floating island data pack, we'll be using this as an example and navigating through the steps to add the pack to a new world during generation and allow for the creation of floating islands.

Below, you can find the steps required to create a floating island world in Minecraft by using Revamped Floating Islands:

Begin by heading to the Revamped Floating Islands Modrinth page and finding the version of the data pack that matches your game version. Click it and then click the download button to receive a .zip file. Make a copy of the .zip file, as you'll need an extra to place in your new world's folder unless you want to keep downloading the data pack each time you make a floating island world. Open Minecraft: Java Edition and navigate to your world creation menu, then click the "more" tab and click on the data packs button. In the data packs menu, click the "open pack folder" button. This will open a temporary folder that the game uses to create new worlds. Move or copy/paste your downloaded .zip file from Modrinth into this folder, then return to the game and click the Revamped Floating Islands icon in the data pack list to activate it. Create your world as you see fit, and once it loads, you'll find that it is now a floating island world.

Revamped Floating Islands also has an add-on that generates the Nether in floating islands (Image via Mojang Studios || Quidvio/Modrinth)

If you have any biome mods installed, they may not be compatible with this particular data pack. Moreover, the pack developer offers a Nether-focused data pack that performs the same function and can be installed at the same time as the ordinary Revamped Floating Islands pack.