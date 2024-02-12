10 weirdest Minecraft seeds (2024)

There are an estimated 18 quintillion Minecraft seeds. For comparison, 18 quintillion seconds is more than 500 billion years. Given the sheer number of seeds in the game, there are bound to be a few where the world generation produces odd terrain, offering glimpses into the strange quirks of pseudo-randomness within its terrain generation.

From towering and hard-to-find woodland mansions to floating islands suspended in mid-air, these ten seeds most defy the conventions of reality and challenge players' perceptions of what is possible within a normal Minecraft world.

Minecraft's ten weirdest seeds for 2024

1) Floating Taiga

Some of the seed's floating islands (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -3974056750097949957

This seed spawns players in an interesting mixture of regular and old-growth taiga, swamps, and dark oak forests. But the biome generation is not the only thing strange about this seed. Some of the nearby mountains were generated so that many of the peaks have separated entirely, becoming natural floating islands.

This mixture of strange terrain generation and biome placement places it on the list of the weirdest seeds.

2) Aggressive Cave System

The strange hollowed out mountain near spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 868565863016403259

This seed spawns players near a plains village, which should provide ample supplies to prepare for the short ocean journey to the feature that lands this seed among the weirdest. This feature is located specifically around X: -120, Z: 200.

About a hundred blocks from spawn, an isolated single mountain pierces through the sea. This mountain was quite short and generated an aggressive cave system within it. These two factors combined to cause it to become almost entirely hollowed out. This gives players easy access to the plentiful coal, iron, and emeralds scattered across the mountain.

3) Dungeon Village Spawn

The village with a surface level dungeon (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -879100998856958804

This seed spawns players near a large cherry grove-covered mountain range that, while beautiful, is not out of place. Where this seed starts to separate itself from more conventional seeds is in a taiga village located near spawn, at roughly X: -145 Z: -203, spawned splinted across a vertical cliff face, already strange.

But there is also an exposed zombie spawner at ground level near the village's fountain. While unfortunate for them, this is incredibly useful for players as it means they can create a conveniently placed Minecraft XP farm at the surface. The nearby village means players can trade the rotten flesh from this zombie farm for emeralds to kickstart a villager trading setup.

4) Sinkhole Mansion

The mansion with the massive cave underneath (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 8486214866965744170

This Minecraft seed spawns players on the coast next to a small dark oak forest, swamp, and savanna. Players can loot a village in the savanna to gear up to take on the two witch huts in the swamp before they make their way to the dark oak forest, where this seed's strangest feature can be found.

There is a woodland mansion located at X: 792, Z: -648, next to an exposed dripstone cave, almost as if the ground eroded because of the dripstone and caved in, causing the bottom of the mansion to fall out. This interesting terrain generation, along with its interesting story, lands this seed as one of the most bizarre.

5) Exposed Lush Cave and Mines

The massive lush cave exposed on the seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 199

Lush caves are among the most sought-after of the game's many different biomes due to the abundant resources they can give players and the beautiful blocks and potentially rare axolotl companions found within them. A mineshaft also travels through this lush cave, giving players even more loot. The only downside is that the cave is at X: -5900 Z: -5100.

Combine the potential loot with this seed's gorgeous spawn, featuring a cliffside cherry grove village, and the distance players have to travel to reach this strange exposed cave system seems less formidable, making it one of Minecraft's weirdest seeds of 2024.

6) Illager Citadel

The strange spawn mansion of the seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 9032020355102865297

This seed features one of the weirder structure generation bugs that can happen in Minecraft. A woodland mansion is very close to spawn that has attempted to generate on the top of a small, dark oak mountain. This has caused most of the mansion to float, with a giant cobblestone tower attaching the structure to the ground.

Now, while this strange mansion generation glitch is not exclusive to this seed, what makes this seed weird enough to be one of the strangest is how close players spawn to this mansion, with there being a chance of players spawning on the edge of the cobblestone tower. This is a blessing in some ways, though, as some worlds require a specialized explorer map to find a mansion.

7) Lush Desert Temple

This seed's strange underground lush desert temple (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 8982479184696970002

This seed seems relatively conventional at first. There are a few villages and ruined portals near spawn that players can loot to skip much of the early game, allowing access to one of the strangest combinations of structure and biome that Minecraft could create.

At roughly X: 725, Y: 35, Z: -450, players will find one of the seed's Minecraft desert temples, not usually this deep underground. But this temple is also smack within the center of a lush cave biome, with the bright greens starkly contrasting with the usual tans, greys, and browns usually associated with desert biomes.

The odds of this surface structure spawning this low are supposed to be zero, making this generation both unlikely and odd.

8) Triple Spawners

The three combined dungeons (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: Qwerty

Honestly, this seed doesn't seem all that strange or even interesting initially. But a dark secret is hidden deep underground, at X: 1217, Y: 7, Z: 6434. Three dungeons have been generated as one massive combined dungeon, with four chests to loot.

Additionally, there is a spawner for each dungeon type: Zombie, skeleton, and spider. This means that players could make an incredible triple mob farm to access many useful items, such as bones, arrows, iron, and string, and enough XP to easily get Minecraft's best enchantments on their gear.

This seed ranks as one of the weirdest due to how unlikely it is to get three dungeons this close together, let alone having the three dungeons all be for unique mobs.

9) Floating Island Tower

The strange tower of floating islands (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 7777777783367547455

This Minecraft seed spawns players about a thousand blocks from a series of exciting structures at roughly X: 3500, Y: 250, and Z: -900. A hilly cove is at the center of a mostly sunken village, with two waterlogged floating islands above. The first of these two islands contains a shipwreck, while the higher one has a portion of the village pathway.

One cannot help but wonder: was the ship already destroyed when the island took flight, or was the same event that caused part of the village to be ripped into the sky also what caused the shipwreck? The interesting combination of structures makes this seed as fascinating as it is, landing it solidly on this list of the weirdest seeds out there.

10) God Seed

This god seed's gorgeous spawn area (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -1412583731547517931

What makes this Minecraft seed weird is not a strangely generated mountain or an unlikely combination of a few different structures. What makes this seed truly bizarre is just how perfect it is. The seed is weird because the odds of such an ideal seed existing should keep it from existing.

Every single biome within Minecraft, from peaceful cherry groves to ominous dark oak forests to sweltering badlands, can be found within a few thousand blocks of spawn. Additionally, every structure the game has, from dungeons to strongholds, can be found within roughly this same radius.

As more and more features get added to Minecraft, terrain generation will continue to get stranger and stranger. Players have already reported finding seeds in playable Minecraft 1.21 experimental builds with dungeons and trial chambers overlapping, for example, so there is no telling just how strange future seeds might look.